Things We Saw Today: John Boyega Says He Hates Racists, Which Should Not Be a Controversial Statement

Earlier today, John Boyega tweeted what should have been the least controversial statement possible: He said he hates racists.

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Sure, maybe some people took issue with his use of a swear word, since some of his 1.6 million followers are likely on the younger side. He says he doesn’t care.

This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

But it was more the message itself that a lot of people seemed to have a problem with. His responses were filled with chastisers, telling him “hate is a strong word” or that not just Black people experience racism. But for one thing, as Boyega said, this is his own personal account. He can be allowed to express his feelings based on his own personal experience. And given the context of the last few days, with a flood of headlines about racism and racial violence and police brutality aimed specifically at Black people, a lot of people apparently need a reminder that Not Everything Is About Them.

I am not talking about other perspectives given the current situation is that okay? — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Please do shut up. I am being specific to a topic. I am not talking about any other way. Given what is happening right now. So the wise thing for you to do is defo shut up. Do it well too my G. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

john boyega is done with your bullshit. look at him. a king amongst men ! pic.twitter.com/NcPOL3JbRD — rocio (@sapphiccdaya) May 27, 2020

Boyega moved over to Instagram Live to clarify even further that he meant what he said.

NAH BECAUSE HE REALLY WENT OFF RIGHTFULLY SO pic.twitter.com/pEEzMMpZ7s — stream blood & water (@ungodIyhr) May 27, 2020

There should be no less controversial statement than “I hate racists.” Literally the only people that should take offense to that are out & proud racists and no one else needs to care about their feelings.

Plus, Boyega obviously got the only approval he needs.

My mum “Good boy” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

