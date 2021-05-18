John Boyega Is Finally Giving Us the Attack the Block Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For!

John Boyega has become a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. From winning a Golden Globe for his work in Small Axe to using his platform to shame the fans who were openly racist towards him during his time in Star Wars, he’s taking a stand and making it clear that he’s here for the long run, and I love seeing him succeed.

And now, he’s heading back to the movie that gave the world John Boyega. Long before Finn and Poe (fell in love) helped each other escape the grasp of the First Order, Boyega’s Moses and his mates took on a different group of beings from a different galaxy in Attack the Block. The 2011 movie did give us a fun new sci-fi cult film to love, and we have to always give our thanks for giving us John Boyega. And now, Attack the Block 2 is coming with Boyega and director Joe Cornish leading the charge.

According to Deadline, the film is also going to be produced by Boyega:

Joe Cornish is writing and directing the sequel, and he will produce with Boyega (through his UpperRoom Productions banner), Nira Park (through the new Complete Fiction banner she has formed with Cornish and Edgar Wright) and James Wilson. The four teamed to make the original film.”

It’s exciting to see Boyega back with Cornish and returning to the movie that put him on the map for so many. While many met him as Finn in the Star Wars franchise, it was Attack the Block that gave him his big break and threw him into the limelight. And it’s truly a fun addition to the sci-fi genre.

Boyega talked about returning to the movie and how Moses is still one of his favorite characters that he has gotten to play:

“It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

Cornish also chimed in, talking about returning to the franchise and working with John Boyega again for Attack the Block 2:

“I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

We don’t know much about Attack the Block 2, but having Boyega back and having his hand in the production of the movie is amazing. He’s one of our best actors out there, and seeing him win awards for his work and get to produce what he wants is a delightful thing to for his fans.

(image: Screen Gems)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]