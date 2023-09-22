Joe Jonas Botched Another Break-Up

Though fans thought it couldn’t be done, it seems that Joe Jonas has broken up with another successful young woman without looking her in the eye.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Jonas was divorcing Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, after four years of marriage. Though the pair released a joint statement in which they claimed the split was mutual, Jonas and his PR team seemed to waste little time in painting Turner as a bad mother, as numerous reports stated that she was out partying while Jonas took care of their two daughters on tour with his brothers.

However, the smear campaign didn’t work like they intended: the general public quickly took Turner’s side and shamed Jonas for trying to break her down through nasty rumors. And, up until two days ago, Turner hadn’t made any moves against Jonas.

According to Today, Turner filed a petition in a New York City court calling for the immediate return of the couple’s two young daughters to Turner’s home in England. The filing revealed something else: “On or about Sept. 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce,” the filing states.

Turner also stated that the divorce “happened very suddenly” and that she was “seeking the return of a child wrongfully removed or retained across international borders.” Jonas’ rep has contested Turner’s allegations, stating that Turner “was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce,” and that “the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

While we shouldn’t know such personal details about celebrities, Turner’s filing does highlight an ongoing issue that Jonas can’t seem to shake: he can’t break up with a partner face-to-face.

Jonas famously broke up with Taylor Swift over a 27-second phone call while on another tour in 2008. And, while the pair have since buried the hatchet in their teenage relationship, Swift was spotted with Turner this week having a girls’ night, so maybe Swift helped encourage Turner to take Jonas to task for blowing their marriage up.

Either way, Joe Jonas really needs to start using his big boy words when it comes to breaking up with women.

(featured image: Amy Sussman, WireImage)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]