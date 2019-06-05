Joe Biden’s Views on Abortion Are Unacceptable

Last month, an ACLU volunteer asked Joe Biden if he supports the lifting of the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortions (except in cases of rape, incest, or necessity to save the life of the pregnant person). “Will you commit to abolishing the Hyde Amendment, which hurts poor women and women of color?” the volunteer asked.

Biden’s answer was an unequivocal “Yes. Yes.”

He went on to tell her that he has a “near-perfect voting record” from the ACLU. She replied that she knew that and reiterated that she was “glad you just said you would commit to abolishing the Hyde Amendment.”

“Right now it has to be,” he said. “It can’t stay.”

Our volunteer Nina asked Joe Biden whether, as president, he would lift the Hyde amendment, which bans federal insurance coverage of abortion. He said yes. #RightsForAll pic.twitter.com/W4jT7RLNzN — ACLU (@ACLU) May 8, 2019

As it turns out, Biden was either lying about his commitment to getting rid of the Hyde Amendment or he didn’t know what he was agreeing to but didn’t want to ask. NBC says that his campaign confirmed that Biden does indeed still support the Hyde Amendment. He’s the only 2020 Democratic candidate to explicitly say as much, and every female senator in the 2020 race is co-sponsoring legislation to overturn Hyde.

Biden’s campaign insists that his views on abortion rights have “evolved” over his long career. And I would sure hope so. When Biden arrived in the Senate in 1973, he thought Roe v. Wade “went too far.” He specifically said, “I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body.”

In his own words in 1977, he said that he has “consistently supported” the exclusion of using Medicaid funds for abortion unless the pregnant person’s life is in danger. He told a constituent he “did not support” expanding the circumstances under which women could access public funds for abortion. In 1981, he was one of only two Democrats to vote to exclude victims of rape and incest from accessing federal funds for abortion. In 1986, he told the Catholic Diocese Newspaper that “abortion is wrong from the moment of conception.”

So yes, I certainly hope there’s been some evolution there. But it’s pretty obvious that he’s still refusing to listen to the people actually affected by these policies. The Hyde Amendment disproportionately affects poor women and women of color who may not have the money to pay out of pocket for an abortion.

There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple. His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles. https://t.co/3jDleIq077 — NARAL (@NARAL) June 5, 2019

Anyone who supports the Hyde Amendment isn’t truly pro-choice because they do not fundamentally view abortion as a healthcare issue. They think it’s something women shouldn’t be allowed to do unless giving birth is going to kill them or they’ve been raped. https://t.co/LduR6IrdeV — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 5, 2019

NBC writes that the Biden campaign told them “he would be open to repealing Hyde if abortion avenues currently protected under Roe were threatened.” That means he’s not paying attention to the speed at which those avenues are already disappearing in states across the country.

He also wasn’t listening to that ACLU volunteer who asked him a direct question about the Hyde Amendment. He very clearly was just telling her what he knew she wanted to hear.

This isn’t even close to the first time he’s done so. Biden constantly tells us he “gets it,” when he absolutely does not. He promised he understood why so many people were upset with his habit of being overly physically familiar with women he’d just met. He did not.

The first thing Joe Biden said in his first speech after numerous accusations of inappropriate touching was to joke about inappropriate touching 😬 pic.twitter.com/KquSQaaKnC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2019

“I bet you’re as bright as you are good looking” Joe Biden spoke to a young girl during a @AFTunion town hall meeting in Texas pic.twitter.com/M77ORvdHcM — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 29, 2019

He told his advisors that he understood why he shouldn’t straight-up lie about having marched in the Civil Rights Movement. He did not.

So this is a story I’ll bet a lot of people haven’t heard.https://t.co/dxT8WHyMxW pic.twitter.com/uZgZcu3XVk — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) June 3, 2019

Joe Biden is one of the most centrist candidates in the race and if that’s where your politics lie, that’s fine. But he’s attempting to adopt the image of a progressive Democrat while remaining as firmly middle-of-the-road as possible—and the only way he can do that is by waving off the needs of the people he’s running to serve, telling us he’s listening, that he “gets it,” when he refuses to even learn what “it” is that people care about.

If there’s one thing Biden and Trump have in common, it’s pretending to be an expert on things they definitely don’t understand.

(image: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—