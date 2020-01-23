Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Still Has Another Season in Her!

There is a beauty to Doctor Who that no other show really has. Part of that comes from the years of dedicated fans, but more than that, it comes from the ability for the show to reinvent itself every few seasons. Since the dawning of the First Doctor, each new Doctor comes with new quirks, new personalities, and new fun adventures.

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor was the first of her kind—meaning the Doctor regenerated into a woman and fans were suddenly confronted with the knowledge that we, as women, weren’t just companions anymore. It’s a topic that often brings me to tears because, for over 50 years, the Doctor was a man, and a white man at that. So for so long, I figured my place would always be among the companions—a fine place to be, but not the brilliant Doctor.

With Whittaker, though, that hope of all of us women in the world shifted. We didn’t have to travel time and space at the Doctor’s heels but, instead, we could see ourselves as the Doctor, as well. And I never want to her to leave (or ever go back to the days when old white men controlled the TARDIS, even if I do love them all).

Talking with Entertainment Weekly, Whittaker has at least another season still left in her, as well, which is … brilliant. Let Whittaker give us more quirks, more tuxes, and more motorcycle adventures, please and very much thank you.

Yes, I’m doing another season. That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie! [Laughs] I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!

So now, with this maybe spoilery exclusive, our hopes of seeing more of Whittaker can continue—especially now that this season is so incredibly her and different from the other Doctors before her. Maybe we won’t see a ton more of Whittaker (most of the more recent Doctors have roughly three seasons in them before they regenerate), but the news that Whittaker will happily continue being the Doctor gives me hope.

Sometimes, we finally fall in love with the Doctor we’re seeing, and then that version leaves us, so maybe Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteen will be the first Doctor in the new era to last more than just a few seasons. It’s going to be fun to see where she goes and whether or not Ryan, Yaz, and Graham stay with her, but having Jodie Whittaker at the helm of this show brings me such joy, and I can’t wait to see what comes for Thirteen in the rest of this season and beyond.

