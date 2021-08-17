So are you trying to tell me that J.K. Simmons could be the connection throughout all the different Spider-Man universes? Or at least his original Tobey Maguire-era run, the Tom Holland films, and now maybe connecting them to the Tom Hardy Venom universe? Okay, I’m in. Bring me more of J. Jonah Jameson!

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage coming, there’s now a chance that Jameson could be there to work with (or yell at) Eddie Brock and nothing has ever made more sense. As CBR noticed, UK cinema company Vue has a cast list for the film and listed is J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

This is exciting because we know that Simmons’ Jameson is part of the Tom Holland universe, as he appeared as Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home and revealed Peter Parker as Spider-Man. (This incarnation of Jameson seemed to be a riff on controversy and conspiracy peddlers like Alex Jones rather than the grumpy newspaper editor we’ve long known him as.) And Venom’s Eddie Brock is a reporter. One who is willing to bring down anyone through a smear campaign, as we saw in Venom. Jameson would seem to fit perfectly into Eddie’s world as a competitor, employer, or general antagonist.

Eddie’s over-the-top endeavors as a reporter were important to Venom and having this new version of J. Jonah Jameson, who is taking the Alex Jones route to journalism, in Let There Be Carnage, would make sense. Eddie Brock in Venom is a very different Eddie from the comics and even from Spider-Man 3. He’s a mess in all aspects of his life and clearly isn’t the greatest at his job.

So if J. Jonah Jameson is in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, we can probably assume that Eddie’s either going to the Daily Bugle to ask for a job or Jameson is coming after Eddie and his career, especially since he seems to be interviewing Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) in the trailer. Was it for the Daily Bugle? Or was it an interview that Jameson wanted but couldn’t get? Either way, it’s an easy connection back to that character and the world he brings with him and it’d be interesting to see that included in the Venom franchise.

Granted, this might not really be a thing. It might just be a mistake on the Vue site and that’s that, but it does make sense for Jameson to be involved with Eddie Brock in one way or another. Maybe all of this will also usher in Tom Holland’s Peter Parker getting interested in photography (even though I do like that he was making home movies in Spider-Man: Homecoming). But more importantly, we already have Simmons’ Jameson in multiple universes.

His involvement would be the bridge between the two Spider-Man franchises right now that many fans are looking for. We don’t know the inner-working of the Sony/Marvel deal, we don’t know if we’ll ever get to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Eddie Brock together, but at least we could have that Jameson connection to keep them in one comic world.

