Jezebel Lives!

Earlier this month, the world of online feminist media was hit with an enormous blow when it was announced that G/O Media was shutting down the website Jezebel. Now it looks like that death may have been short-lived.

Jezebel was a major influence on so many baby feminists in the mid-to-late aughts and 2010s. It carved out an online space that made feminism feel truly accessible, where readers and writers alike could rant about systemic oppression and also engage in some celebrity gossip snark.

As writer Moe Tkacik put it in an early Jezebel blog post:

Jezebel is a blog for women that will attempt to take all the essentially meaningless but sweet stuff directed our way and give it a little more meaning, while taking [the more] serious stuff and making it more fun, or more personal, or at the very least the subject of our highly sophisticated brand of sex joke. Basically, we wanted to make the sort of women’s magazine we’d want to read.

Unfortunately, the kind of essential work Jezebel was doing in 2023 (especially in regard to the stellar journalism they were doing around the war on reproductive freedom) did not align with G/O’s “business model.” Meaning, presumably, that companies weren’t eager to see their ads next to bummer reporting on the dismantling of women’s and marginalized people’s bodily autonomy, and the corporate response to that is to ignore reality and focus on getting that cash.

G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller said Jezebel had to shut down because no one wanted to buy it. Jezebel countered that the actual reason was “strategic and commercial ineptitude,” which sure seems more likely since just a few weeks after its shuttering was announced, Paste Magazine has acquired the site.

Variety reports:

[Paste Magazine co-founder and editor-in-chief Josh] Jackson said the purchase of Jezebel marks a significant step for his company in broadening its reach. He said Paste is committed to “preserving Jezebel’s editorial independence” and maintaining its “distinctive voice.” He said after G/O Media shut down Jezebel, “We reached out to see if maybe we could be the ones to bring it back to life and to do it quickly.”

This is great news but also news to take in cautiously. Ideally, Jezebel’s union would hold under new leadership and the entire staff would be brought in at their previous salaries. I don’t know the inner workings of their union or this sale, of course, but that seems unlikely.

Dying to know whether Jezebel's union successorship clause applies if they close the site before selling it. (I'm guessing no!) — Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) November 29, 2023

Also, Paste has not been without its own issues. It’s developed a reputation in the online media world for its low freelance rates.

how can paste afford jezebel when they couldn't even afford to offer me more than $50 for anything https://t.co/x1u9Xn5X6M — pilot (@pilotviruet) November 29, 2023

Oh, Paste? You mean the same company that pays $50 for an 800-word review? Has enough money to acquire Jezebel? Interesting! https://t.co/zXo33lCjWh — @cyrenatouros on all platforms (@cyrenatouros) November 29, 2023

I don't know if he still owns Paste, but if he does, congrats to the man who once yelled at me on a conference call for refusing to run a listicle of the "sexiest women in rock" and then fired me like two weeks later on now owning Jezebel ? https://t.co/NzZj3ZDdel — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) November 29, 2023

Hopefully Paste is a good home for Jezebel’s staff and its readers. For now, we’ll take the news of the site’s resurrection as a small bit of good news in the increasingly dire landscape of online media.

(featured image: Know Your Meme/Wikimedia Commons)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]