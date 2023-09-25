Jeremy Strong’s Longstanding Friendships With Beautiful, Talented Women Need To Be Studied

We all know one person in our circle who seems to harness all the rizz in the world and is able to befriend anyone who passes them by without even having to lift a finger. In Hollywood, while there’s a number of people who have an unlimited amount of charm and charisma, the one person who stands out amongst them all has to be everyone’s favorite sad son, Jeremy Strong.

Best known for his role as Kendall Roy in Succession, Strong is a pretty reclusive actor, as he doesn’t have any social media presence and can only be seen either through his various projects or carefully curated interviews. However, over the past few years, I’ve been noticing an interesting trend with Strong, and that trend is that he has the most beautiful and talented women in his friendship circle.

Yes, I’m being so serious right now.

See, it all began back in 2022, when pictures of Strong with the people’s princess, Anne Hathaway, were circulating on Twitter. At first, I kinda ignored the photos, as I figured they were just doing press for their upcoming film Armageddon Time, but then a People interview dropped in which Hathaway revealed that the pair shared a “special bond.”

Hathaway explained that their lives “kind of opened up in a similar way at a similar time in that we both became parents at roughly the same time” and that a “gorgeous friendship has taken root.”

anne hathaway and jeremy strong on the red carpet for their premiere of 'armageddon time' #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/UUQhsV7L0r — bethany (@fiImgal) May 19, 2022

But then, I started wondering: Was Hathaway a one-off in Strong’s circle of beautiful female friends?

And of course she wasn’t, because Strong is also close to Sarah Snook, his onscreen sister. The pair worked together on Succession for four seasons, where they shared a lot of intense moments, including one where Strong actually drank a smoothie containing Snook’s spit.

And, while Strong famously went full method during filming the series, Snook always stood up for Strong when people thought he was taking things too far, as she told E! News, “[Jeremy] is a very singular, unique person and actor and he works in a different way than other people. We all work in different ways. We all have a different process.”

JEREMY STRONG AND SARAH SNOOK EVERYONE!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0wHhHs7joO — lamia | donnapaulsen.bsky.social (@donnapaulsen) January 13, 2020

Now, I was completely convinced that Strong has some unknown power that (platonically) attracts all of Hollywood’s A-list ladies to his bestie group, and this theory was completely cemented when I came across a video of him and Jessica Chastain (insert all the drooling emojis here) dancing together to Madonna in a hotel room at 4:00AM.

This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes #4AM pic.twitter.com/ic8W44juvL — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 23, 2023

The pair are currently in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where they attended the 2023 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards together. Chastain posted another video to her TikTok of Strong flipping her off when she asked if he brought her a corsage before they hit the red carpet, and it’s so cute my heart could explode.

shout out jessica chastain for feeding us Jeremy Strong crumbs pic.twitter.com/v1qz3wJ1Fs — the fall scorpio ? (@girlbosskenroy) September 25, 2023

I don’t know how, but Jeremy Strong is currently the most rizzed man in Hollywood, and his ability to have the hottest women alive as his besties needs to be decoded and studied in schools!

