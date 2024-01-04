Is Jeremy Allen White Allowed To Do This?

We all knew that Lip had it in him. Sometimes, we just like to log onto the internet and see pretty things. Today, that pretty thing was Jeremy Allen White in his new ad for Calvin Klein where he is looking prettier than the New York City skyline. Impressive, chef.

The star of The Bear and our Kerry Von Erich in the new A24 film The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen White has been the name on everyone’s lips—mainly because everyone saw Lip Gallagher all grown up as Carmy Berzatto and fully lost all sense of reality, falling head over heels in love with a man who will always choose his menu over you. That doesn’t mean we’re not all in love with Carmy anyway. That paired with White’s portrayal of Kerry in The Iron Claw and he’s at the top of his game.

And literally the top of NYC in this new ad for Calvin Klein that features him struggling with his pants, taking a break with them half on, and then eating an apple because he’s exhausted—all for our benefit, I guess, because these pictures are beautiful, which is unsurprising given that it’s Jeremy Allen White in underwear.

Jeremy Allen White, thank you for your service pic.twitter.com/sPmSvjO0lG — Ian Carlos (@ianxcarlos) January 4, 2024

As any good photoshoot of the new internet boyfriend does, this one promptly broke us all just a little bit, forcing many of us to reevaluate our days and see how we could spend the rest of the afternoon just looking at each image like it was the modern-day Mona Lisa.

Luckily, it also comes with a video of White in his element (New York), where he is briefly clothed before it becomes too much for him and he must be in nothing but his underwear. Same, king. Same.

Jeremy Allen White's VIDEO for his Calvin Klein Underwear campaign is actually what you should be watching right now pic.twitter.com/bINwNP31bS — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 4, 2024

Thank you, Chef.

Some of these pictures are absolutely baffling but in a way that I will look at them for the rest of time—like one where it looks like, as writer Raven Brunner pointed out, Jeremy Allen White is doing his best impression of Barry Keoghan in the graveyard in Saltburn.

Jeremy Allen White reenacting the grave scene from Saltburn pic.twitter.com/8IxDEKjOZT — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) January 4, 2024

Look, this is the first overly hot thing to happen in 2024. We have to talk about it ad nauseam because that’s just how the internet works. And what a great first hot thing to start with, right? So many new backgrounds to talk about.

Jeremy Allen White you would be unstoppable in Ancient Greece pic.twitter.com/nKdneJtAxc — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 4, 2024

Is this ad saying to free yourself from pants in 2024? Embrace the Klein life? Who knows? Not me, I am just looking at Jeremy Allen White. I already only really wear Calvin Klein everything, so they have my money. I’ll just take this as a nice little treat for the New Year.

This ad is both a celebration of our reignited love for Jeremy Allen White and his continued love for New York City, and it just makes me very happy to see it—both the celebration of New York and, you know, the underwear aspect of it all.

