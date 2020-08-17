Jensen Ackles Will Join The Boys in Season Three as Soldier Boy

Good news still exists! Though he still has two episodes left to film as Dean Winchester for season fifteen of Supernatural, actor Jensen Ackles has already booked his next gig—and he’s reuniting with an old friend. That’s right, Ackles will be joining season three of Eric Kripke’s The Boys as the Character of Soldier Boy.

Ackles made the announcement himself, sort of, via a video on his Instagram.



So who is Soldier Boy?

Well, in the comics he’s a cheeky take on a sort of Captain America hero who was the first Super Soldier created and who fought during World War II. Soldier Boy, again, much like Captain America, became a celebrity and a “mainstay of American culture for decades.” Soldier Boy, or a version of him, also attempts to join the Seven at a certain point (and in the comics, he believes sex with Homelander is a test to get in).

Here’s Eric Kripke’s statement on the casting:

When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys.’

Ackles isn’t the first Supernatural to join The Boys, Jim Beaver (Bobby) has had a recurring role, but this will be the first time Kripke and Ackles have worked directly together since Kripke left the post of Supernatural showrunner way back in 2010. For his part, Kripke has been teasing the intro of Soldier Boy to the team for a while.

I can never get too much Jensen Ackles on my screen, and a role with Kripke at the helm that will allow him to push his boundaries and go for a more adult tone sounds completely awesome. And it’s also pretty cheeky casting given that long ago Ackles was rumored to be up for the part of Captain America in the MCU that eventually went to Chris Evans.

We’ve also seen the first half of season two of The Boys, and we’ll have a lot more coverage coming your way in the next few weeks. All we can say now is that Ackles better be ready for a truly wild ride for season three.

As I’ve said, it’s sad to see Supernatural end, but seeing the new projects some of my favorite actors are taking on makes me so excited.

(via Variety, image: Dean Buscher/The CW)

