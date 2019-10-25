Return to Jennifer L. Armentrout’s Bestselling Lux Universe With The Burning Shadow

Fans of Jennifer L. Armentrout’s Lux universe—and we’re guessing you’re one of them—have been anticipating the next book in the Origin series. Now the wait is finally over. The Burning Shadow is here.

Is there anything better than getting to revisit a literary world that you love? It’s time to return to Lux and the Origin series after the adventures of The Darkest Star, the first book in Armentrout’s “spin-off” YA series.

No one blends swoon-worthy romance and breakneck action like Jennifer L. Armentrout: The Burning Shadow has been called “steamy and shocking,” which is what we love to see. Pair this with Armentrout’s trademark witty voice, and you’ve got the perfect read to curl up with as we move into sweater weather. (Don’t believe us? Sink your teeth into this extended excerpt.)

After the excitement of The Darkest Star, we’re meeting up with Evelyn and Luc again in The Burning Shadow.

When Evelyn Dasher crossed paths with Luc, she was thrown headfirst into the world of the Lux—only to discover that she was already far more involved in their world than she ever suspected. Because the Luxen aren’t the only ones with a hidden past. There’s a gap in Evie’s memory, lost months of her life and a lingering sense that something happened, something she can’t remember and nobody is willing to tell her. She needs to find out the truth about who she is—and who she was. But every answer she finds only brings up more questions. Her search for the truth brings her ever closer to Luc, the Origin at the center of it all. He’s powerful, arrogant, inhumanly beautiful, extremely dangerous…and possibly in love with her. But even as Evie falls for him, she can’t help but wonder if his attraction is to her or to the memory of a girl who no longer exists. And all the while, a new threat looms: reports of a flu-like, fatal virus that the government insists is being spread by Luxen. A horrifying illness that changes whoever it touches, spreading panic across a country already at its breaking point.

With an incredible mix of suspense and sizzling romance, we predict that you’ll burn straight through The Burning Shadow. Check out an extended excerpt of The Burning Shadow right here, right now.

