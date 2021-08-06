Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Cut off Unvaccinated People and Honestly, She’s Iconic

Jennifer Aniston, like myself, isn’t playing around with the unvaccinated, and I love to see it. The Friends actress who made my life growing up a constant stream of “Were you named after Jennifer Aniston’s character?” despite being born nearly three years before the show even started, shared with her Instagram followers that she has cut people out of her life who refuse to get vaccinated and GOOD.

I want more of this energy, and not to force someone to do something they don’t want, but because that’s not what this is anymore. Not getting a vaccine, despite the mounting science telling people it is safe, while very much not safe COVID cases continue to rise and variants of the disease continue to take over, is forcing everyone to suffer. So, refusing to hang out with those who are unvaccinated? That’s just protecting yourself.

According to the BBC, Aniston posted on her Instagram story (which expires after 24 hours) in response to a user who asked why she was so worried about being around the unvaccinated. “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” she posted on Thursday. “I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. But I can give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

The response came after Aniston did an interview with InStyle where she admitted to losing friends who she saw reguarly because of their refusal to get a vaccine. “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day.”

Aniston went on to talk about how everyone is entitled to their opinion but how the fight against vaccines doesn’t feel like something based in facts. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion – but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Frankly, this is a good practice, in my opinion. It isn’t about how I can get sick. It’s about how I could potentially spread the virus to those who are vulnerable because someone who is unvaccinated passed the variants along to me. Aniston is not only protecting herself but those who are not eligible for the vaccine or at high risk even if they get COVID while vaccinated, and if you are not willing to share your vaccination status, then much like Aniston is doing, I’m going to assume you are not vaccinated and keep my distance.

