Jason Blum on His New Partnership with James Wan and Telling New Horror Stories

When you see the Blumhouse logo before a horror movie, you know you’re in for a fright. Whether it is dancing long to M3GAN or screaming throughout movies like Insidious: The Red Door, Blumhouse has a way of bringing us frightful films. It probably comes from Jason Blum’s own dedication to horror as a genre himself. Talking with him at New York Comic-Con about his recent slate of films as well as the balance he strikes between reviving classic horror movies and new original stories (which he says is about 50/50 currently), he is one of the biggest names in the game.

Blum is also preparing for the merging of his horror company with James Wan’s to make the best of the best when it comes to the genre and Blum is clearly excited about it. One of the things I asked him about at the press line during New York Comic-Con was about the fear that so many associate with his, how it feels to know that they instantly know they’ll be afraid the minute they know that a Blumhouse movie is on the way. Because with their upcoming film Night Swim, we get to see what a haunted pool can do to haunt us all.

“I love it. It’s great,” Jason Blum said. “And I love James Wan is soon, soon he’ll be my official partner and he’s so good at thinking of new different things that could be scary that you wouldn’t think it as scary. You wouldn’t really think a swimming pool is scary until you see Night Swim and then you’re never gonna look at a pool the same way again. And that’s really fun. It’s really fun to have a company that does that.”

You can see our full interview here!

What’s your favorite Blumhouse production?

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]