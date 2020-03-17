“Jared Leto Returns From Desert Retreat to Discover COVID-19 Outbreak” Is Not a Phrase I Had on My Apocalypse Mad Libs

By now, nearly everyone on this planet has learned of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Everyone that is, except Oscar-winning actor and World’s Worst Joker, Jared Leto. The actor tweeted that he apparently missed the international news story, as he was at a desert retreat sans any sort of communication.

Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

Yes, Leto pulled a Rick Grimes on this one, and in the most Leto way imaginable. In fact, legend has it that if you say “Jared Leto” three times into a mirror, he will magically appear in your bathroom and lecture you on how his silent retreat really taught him how to listen.

Luckily, the internet has come together in these trying times to dunk on Leto and give us all a laugh:

OK, only one playwright gets to write the one-act about Jared Leto discovering coronavirus. Please stake your claim now. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 17, 2020

Everyone’s life is a movie right now… and Jared Leto’s movie is “Encino Man” https://t.co/dG7Np267jk — Alena Smith (@internetalena) March 17, 2020

Speaking as someone who used to work for Jared Leto and go grocery shopping for him I am very glad I no longer work for Jared Leto and am not going grocery shopping for him today — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) March 17, 2020

jared leto coming back to real life after 12 days of meditation in the desert just to find out there’s a pandemic pic.twitter.com/gTz9UoHauf — chat noir / aging emo kid🌙 (@DrunkyBorghy) March 17, 2020

jared leto having no idea about coronavirus because he was on a meditative retreat in the desert is the most jared leto thing in the world pic.twitter.com/qr9fRy4uEr — lucy ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) March 17, 2020

Jared Leto coming back from his desert retreat pic.twitter.com/gnDTMZzeMF — blake (@bcampbell23) March 17, 2020

i don’t think coronavirus is going to be thrilled to learn about jared leto either https://t.co/cijXgW905c — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 17, 2020

“What’s this”-Jared Leto, emerging from Joshua Tree and checking the news on his sundial — Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo) March 17, 2020

If the story about Jared Leto emerging from desert meditation after 12 days to discover the world is on lockdown due to a pandemic isn’t being made into a movie starring Nicolas Cage I’m going to be very upset. — Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) March 17, 2020

Why is this so funny? Is it just the image of Jared Leto sitting in a meditation circle while the world burns around him (which is peak Joker TBH)? Is it funny because dunking on Jared Leto is in itself a good time? I’m not here to ask questions, I’m just here to laugh.

In slightly less hilarious news, guess who else has no idea about COVID-19. The casts of the popular reality series Big Brother, which is currently running in countries all across the globe. There are 13 contestants on Big Brother Deutschland, who have been on lockdown since early February. Wilder still, the German show just added 4 new contestants last week, who are all forbidden from mentioning the virus to their housemates.

In response to public outcry, the producers of the series will be revealing the news to the contestants tonight. While most versions of the show have broken the isolation and informed the contestants already, the Brazilian and Israeli versions of the show have not.

What a time to be alive.

