Jared Harris has had a perfectly normal reaction to being asked about HBO’s Harry Potter reboot, thank you very much. His father, the late Richard Harris, played Albus Dumbledore in the first two installments of the film series based on the books by J.K. Rowling. Naturally, he’d be an apt choice for the recast.

But the Chernobyl and Foundation actor won’t be donning Dumbledore’s pointy wizard’s hat, half-moon spectacles, and long beard tucked into the belt of long wizard’s robes. In fact, when asked in a recent interview for The Independent whether he’d be willing to step into his father’s shoes for the reboot if given the chance, Harris said, “No, thank you.”

For those of us who grew up reading Harry Potter when it first came out and made the movies one of our first fandom obsessions, the news about HBO making a reboot has been a somewhat touchy prospect. The actors who starred in the film series have made their portrayals of these beloved characters so iconic that it is difficult to imagine anyone else playing them.

If this were a new spinoff series that tackled a different time period or lead character, like say a young Severus Snape and The Marauders, it would still make sense. But to redo the same storylines with new characters is a huge risk and a decision that many have questioned, including Jared Harris.

Echoing what most of us fans have been thinking about ever since the news of the reboot was announced, Harris said, “Also, I mean, why do it? I don’t understand. The films were fantastic – leave them alone.”

There is, however, one argument that could be made in favor of a Harry Potter reboot, especially in a series format, and it’s something Harris also sees merit in. You see, as with any book adaptation, the Harry Potter movies left major chunks and interesting characters out in their bid to optimize the story for the screen. We never get a proper look at The Marauders or Snape and Lily’s friendship because it is all a quick montage in the final movie. We also don’t get Peeves the poltergeist and his crude but funny jibes, the house-elves of Hogwarts and Winky, and the scene that explores Neville’s relationship with his grandmother and his parents, Frank and Alice Longbottom.

And frankly, if you ask me, the biggest travesty is the character of Ginny Weasley, who was such a badass in the books, but done dirty in the movies! With a serial format and longer runtime, the HBO Harry Potter series will be able to give us more of all the good stuff that we missed out on from the books.

As author J.K. Rowling continues to invite controversy with her transphobic tweets, it’s already difficult to separate the art from the artist and keep loving the stories she gave us. But perhaps the reboot might indict a new generation of fans into the Harry Potter fandom. The casting call for Harry, Hermione, and Ron has been put out, and Sirius Black actor Gary Oldman has given his blessing to play Dumbledore sometime in the future. Looks like there’s no slowing the horses on this reboot.

