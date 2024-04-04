‘Janet Planet’ Trailer: The Next Great Coming-of-Age Movie, From A24

A24 has released the official trailer for festival darling Janet Planet, a beautiful mother-daughter coming-of-age movie starring Julianne Nicholson and newcomer Zoe Ziegler.

Janet Planet is the feature directorial debut of Annie Baker, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of The Flick. A24 is releasing the coming of age film this summer, which feels like the right vibe for this naturalistic drama about a mother (Nicholson) and daughter (Ziegler) in the summer of 1991.

Janet Planet is an intimate study of the relationship between the eponymous mom and her daughter, Lacy, an isolated 11-year-old spending the summer at home. As a former introverted “weird” kid who grew up in a dysfunctional family in the ’90s, I find this trailer irresistible.

Here’s the official synopsis from A24:

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child’s experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime film debut.

Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo also star in Janet Planet, which hits theaters on June 21.

