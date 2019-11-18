James Gunn Wouldn’t Completely Rule out a Marvel Vs. DC Movie

There is a war that seems to never end—one that rages between comic book fans. Marvel vs. DC has been here since the dawning of both Superman and Human Torch (Marvel’s Russo Bros. are already working on a docu-series about the age-old rivalry), and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon, especially if James Gunn is reigniting the flame.

While doing a Q&A on Instagram, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was posed the idea of a Marvel vs. DC movie, and Gunn, who is now working for both franchises, said, “In the past, I would have said no way, but today I think anything is possible.” Here’s my thing: How about we don’t?

Marvel vs. DC has always been there, but recently, with the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the attempt at the DCEU, fans have started the fight all over again. Why? Because they want to be better than one another instead of just embracing that we’re all a bunch of nerds who love superheroes.

For me personally, I came from a family of comic book nerds. My older brother loved both DC and Marvel but knew the most about DC, something he still admits to this day. I personally found that, outside of Wonder Woman and anything to do with Diana Prince in the DCEU, I was indifferent to the movies and would rather watch the MCU (+Wonder Woman) on repeat. That being said, I never really wanted to start a fight, and it took me a really long time to admit that I like the MCU better because it was drilled in my head, through fandom, that you have to choose.

News flash: You don’t. So, a movie that pits these two universes against each other? Honestly? Bad idea. Unless you explore the idea of bringing fandoms together and understanding that you can like both without having to bash each other, I don’t really see the point. What? Is it going to be Batman v Superman but for fandom, and we all realize that our mothers are all named Martha?

It’s an old battle between what we all think is better, and as someone who has a tattoo for Spider-Man right next to my tattoo for Wonder Woman, I’d prefer if we just let the idiots who want to fight about this have their battles rather than enjoying both franchises. I’m going to remain excited about Wonder Woman 1984 as well as the next phase of the MCU, and if you’d rather pigeon-hole yourself into just one comic book franchise, that’s fine but let’s stop pitting us against each other because then it results in the “fake fan” idea when you happen to like both Marvel and DC.

Wait … is this movie maybe a good idea then? Will it end this battle?

(Still, please let this argument die.)

(via Lad Bible, image: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com