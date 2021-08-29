James Corden Tried to Bring Back Flash Mobs and the Internet Said NOPE

When will America’s love affair with James Corden end? Right fucking now, apparently. The ubiquitous actor and talk show host inspired road rage in Los Angeles this week, when he planned and performed a flash mob to promote his upcoming Amazon musical Cinderella. The video shows Corden, joined by his Cinderella co-stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter, performing one of his talk show’s “Crosswalk The Musical” segments, where he routinely stops traffic with a song and dance. In this case, the cast was performing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud”.

LMFAO CAMILLA IS SO PRETTY pic.twitter.com/lYrSvI26sk — Anthony (@_BlueAnt) August 28, 2021

And while the internet has routinely shown its love for other Late Show with James Corden segments like “Carpool Karaoke”, the sight of Corden gyrating wildly in a mouse costume is the cringiest of cringe. As a resident of Los Angeles, I must say, haven’t we all been through enough? It’s 99 degrees outside, everything is on fire, and now I have to sit in traffic while Corden dances around me?

We deserve better. Hell, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter deserve better. The internet was quick to agree, taking the opportunity to dunk on the mugging host. As the video spread, the memes and takes kept rolling in. Here are some of the best responses from folks who were clearly not feeling the magic or the J. Lo of it all. Mean? Sure. Hilarious? Undoubtedly.

The Cinderella flash mob but they’re dancing to the song from Annihilation pic.twitter.com/ILCMBT6eSb — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) August 28, 2021

James Corden is the most "worked with the robots to betray the humans and get put back into the Matrix as a famous actor" person who has ever existed — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) August 28, 2021

James corden always looks like he’s trying to prove he’s the most fun guy to be around but the darkness in his eyes betrays him — Sarah Hagi (@KindaHagi) August 28, 2021

Stuck at an intersection while James Corden dances around your car pic.twitter.com/oB94DwHIN5 — Steve Agee (@steveagee) August 28, 2021

we need to stop messing around and have another lockdown. the risk is simply too high of getting caught in a james corden flash mob — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 28, 2021

Stop blaming Biden for this.

This isn’t partisan.

Three presidential administrations have failed us on James Corden. pic.twitter.com/CvYC4v7o9s — Slade (@Slade) August 29, 2021

imagine having a terrible day and then on ur way home ur forced to watch camila cabello and james corden dance right in front of u..this would sent me over the edge pic.twitter.com/2OU6oDHgft — robert (@Robertvrse) August 28, 2021

Say what you will about Thanos destroying half of all life in the universe, at least he never appeared in a furry musical flash mob with James Corden. — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 29, 2021

Casual reminder that James Corden attended a Writers Guild Association meeting to advocate for lowering the pay of late night writers. So him being dressed as a fucking rat makes sense to me. pic.twitter.com/lNvVyyWi4Q — Tom Schalk (@TomStheVoice) August 29, 2021

James Corden won't see your mean tweets, because a clone kills and replaces him every day like The Prestige — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) August 29, 2021

At least people are responsible for summoning Candyman. James Corden could just show up at any time. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 28, 2021

James Corden doing pelvic thrusts in some kind of mouse costume should finally disillusion anyone who believes in a benevolent god. — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) August 28, 2021

"Why were you late to work?"

"Oh, James Corden was thrusting towards me in a fursuit"

"You deserve a week off work from that alone." pic.twitter.com/p0Ij8dFUym — Lorcan the Hedgehog (@LorcanHedgehog) August 28, 2021

when james corden jumps in front of your car wearing a mouse suit and starts pelvic thrusting pic.twitter.com/YRMzGsgNpB — Trent Lockwood (@TrentALockwood) August 28, 2021

What would you do if you were at a traffic stop and James Corden started pelvic thrusting on your window? Turn around and go back home? Drive into a brick wall? Drive straight to the nearest bar? Let us know in the comments!

