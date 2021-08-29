comScore James Corden's Flash Mob Was an Internet Fail | The Mary Sue
Skip to main content

James Corden Tried to Bring Back Flash Mobs and the Internet Said NOPE

We truly did not need Corden pelvic-thrusting in a mouse costume in 2021.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 29th, 2021, 3:47 pm
 

When will America’s love affair with James Corden end? Right fucking now, apparently. The ubiquitous actor and talk show host inspired road rage in Los Angeles this week, when he planned and performed a flash mob to promote his upcoming Amazon musical Cinderella. The video shows Corden, joined by his Cinderella co-stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter, performing one of his talk show’s “Crosswalk The Musical” segments, where he routinely stops traffic with a song and dance. In this case, the cast was performing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud”.

And while the internet has routinely shown its love for other Late Show with James Corden segments like “Carpool Karaoke”, the sight of Corden gyrating wildly in a mouse costume is the cringiest of cringe. As a resident of Los Angeles, I must say, haven’t we all been through enough? It’s 99 degrees outside, everything is on fire, and now I have to sit in traffic while Corden dances around me?

We deserve better. Hell, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter deserve better. The internet was quick to agree, taking the opportunity to dunk on the mugging host. As the video spread, the memes and takes kept rolling in. Here are some of the best responses from folks who were clearly not feeling the magic or the J. Lo of it all. Mean? Sure. Hilarious? Undoubtedly.

What would you do if you were at a traffic stop and James Corden started pelvic thrusting on your window? Turn around and go back home? Drive into a brick wall? Drive straight to the nearest bar? Let us know in the comments!

(image: screencap)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner - Weekend Editor

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.