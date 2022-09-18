Is there anyone having more fun with their MCU alter ego than Jameela Jamil? The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress has been dominating social media with ads and live appearances as villainous beauty influencer Titania. This week, Jamil (in character as Titania) hit up New York Fashion Week, where she attended Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo fashion show and wrapped up the evening, as all stars do, at the McDonald’s in Times Square.

TITANIA TAKES NEW YORK pic.twitter.com/qzhRJWjqCQ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 13, 2022

Titania is also a hilarious presence on social media, with the new rollout of her She-Hulk inspired beauty products:

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jamil discussed playing Titania and going out on the town in character. Jamil said, “I took it quite far. I turned up at [Kourtney] Kardashian’s [Boohoo] fashion show. I went to the L’Officiel party. I partied with Dixie D’Amelio. I went to Times Square, and I got on the big, iconic red staircase and posed up a storm. I went to McDonald’s, all in this couture. (Laughs.) So it was one of the more ridiculous things I’ve done other than spray painting the word Titania across all the She-Hulk posters on Sunset Boulevard. The reason I like doing these things is because I’m sick of hearing about all these great actors who method act for a year before the project. What about the actors who method act a year after the project? That’s the real deal. (Laughs.) I’m kidding.”

Jamil also touched on the importance of representation, noting “I was a little Indian Pakistani kid, and there weren’t people who looked like me playing superheroes in the comic books or on the screen. We weren’t even playing love interests; we weren’t really there. We were just being mocked by white people pretending to be us based on stereotypes. So I never could have imagined that this would happen now. I wish I could get in a time machine and go back to tell my little self that one day, representation would be there and it would be her.”

Jamil also discussed Titania’s curated image, and the costuming and make-up choices that build the villain. “Everything about Titania is too much. Her hair is so big and her outfits are so extra,” she said. “So I had big butt pads on, to make it look like she’d had bum injections. I’d done all my own makeup to make it look like I’d had plastic surgery, with overlining my lips and chiseling down my nose and overdoing my cheekbones. I wanted everything of hers to be the exact opposite of Jennifer Walters, who’s very kind of pure and very natural and very real. Titania had to scream insecurity and yet feign complete confidence.”

After a run of deadly serious MCU villains, it’s refreshing to see an over-the-top vampy baddie like Titania. Not only does she fit the sly tone of ‘She-Hulk’, but Jamil is clearly having a blast in the role. Hopefully we’ll see plenty more of Titania in the MCU in the future!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming on Disney+.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Marvel/Disney+)

