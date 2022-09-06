‘She-Hulk’ Social Media Game Is *Chef’s Kiss*

Back in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters had flip phones and iPods, but now, Marvel has gone full influencer culture with its newest supervillain, Titania. Played by Jameela Jamil, she is the worst kind of influencer: shallow, narcissistic, selfish, and constantly in your face. An influencer is nothing without their social media presence, though, so Marvel did what any self-respecting studio would do: They created real social media accounts for Titania.

Although Titania has only appeared in one episode so far, her social media presence reveals that she has a (one-sided?) feud with Jen Walters (a.k.a. She-Hulk), who’s her arch-nemesis in the comics. In the video above, Titania struts around defacing a She-Hulk ad while music plays. What makes the video extra trippy is that the ad looks like it’s advertising the superhuman law division that Jen leads at the law firm GLK & H, but when you look closely, you see the Marvel and Disney Plus logos at the bottom. Does this video take place in the MCU or the real world? Or both?? What is happening!?

Titania’s also active on Twitter, where she recently got verified.

She’s also jumping on all the latest social media trends, just like a good influencer should.

It gets even better, though. The official She-Hulk account recently threw some shade at Titania by filming her vandalism from across the street. Without all the camera cuts and music, Titania just looks like some rando with a can of spray paint and a goofy wig. The “found footage” strips the veneer off of Titania’s stunt and makes her look ridiculous.

What’s great about this kind of promotion (especially if, like me, you live in L.A. and recognize the street Titania’s on) is that it makes the show look like it’s bleeding out into reality. We’re not just watching She-Hulk; we’re living She-Hulk. In Episode 3, Jen’s BFF Nikki scrolls through social media to look for mentions of Jen, while out here in the real world, we laugh at Titania’s exploits on Instagram. Combine that with the GLK & H bus ads—complete with a real phone number!—that have been plastering L.A. for weeks, and you get a fun and almost unsettling multimedia experience. Marvel haters are no doubt gnashing their teeth over it, but I’m eating it up.

Last but not least, the She-Hulk account recently released all the haikus Emil Blonsky wrote in prison. Click through for the whole thread and enjoy!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

