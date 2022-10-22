Jake Gyllenhaal is adding another comic book movie to his resume. The actor, who played Quentin Beck/Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), will star in Prophet, based on the comic book of the same name by Rob Liefeld (Deadpool). John Prophet, the Image Comics character who first appeared in Youngblood #2 (July 1992), is a man living during the World War II era who volunteers to be in German scientific experiments (never a good call) to support his family. He gets a version of a super soldier serum, but is brainwashed to serve evil. After he’s buried alive in a bombing, Prophet wakes up in 1965 where he takes on new threats and struggles to find his estranged family.

Prophet will be directed by Sam Hargrave (Extraction) with a script by Kurt Johnstad (300, Atomic Blonde). A previous script for the film was written by Arrowverse veteran Marc Guggenheim. Studio 8 will be producing the film. There has yet to be a breakout comic book film that didn’t come from either Marvel or DC (or the mega studios that own them), but perhaps Prophet could break the streak. Or it could be another Bloodshot. There’s no date yet for the film’s release.

(via THR, featured image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA)

‘Black Adam’ is on track for a $60 million opening weekend. (via Variety)

Your favorite superheroes will appear in DC’s Black History Month Celebration. (via CBR)

Las Vegas’s When We Were Young Fest cancelled due to high winds. (via Comicbook.com)

Baby Spice for British Prime Minister?

Am I gonna have to sort this shit out?!?!🤣 #BabyforPM ✌️ pic.twitter.com/C7c9Ht7Xvp — Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) October 21, 2022

The Empire ruins Andor’s spring break for everyone. (via Pajiba)

Queer women have ruled horror for ages. (via Autostraddle)

An explainer for that ‘House of the Dragon’ opening credits sequence. (via Collider)

Wise words from Rod Serling’s daughter:

For those told they're not good enough, they will never make it… Someone once said to my dad, "You ought to switch careers because you'll never be a writer." pic.twitter.com/0rnh9TBgJj — Anne Serling (@AnneSerling) October 22, 2022

Hope you’re enjoying a Spooky Saturday, Mary Suevians!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]