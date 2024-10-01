A character that has been THE toxic fictional boyfriend for years being adapted on screen should be a cause for celebration. But ever since it was announced that Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights would have Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, the book girlies have been furious.

Barbie actor Margot Robbie and Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi have been cast in the movie as Catherine and Heathcliff, respectively. Brontë’s novel, which centers on Catherine and Heathcliff’s destructive love story, is a beloved book for many.

But rather than excitement around the news of its screen adaptation, the casting announcement was met with much criticism and shock, for several reasons. First, the character of Catherine Earnshaw in the books is rather young—the story begins when she first meets Heathcliff when she’s seven-years-old and ends when she’s barely nineteen. Book fans have been perplexed by the choice to cast an older actress rather than an age-appropriate one. g.

However, the even bigger criticism has been levelled against Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff, because in the books, while still a little vague, Heathcliff is described as having dark eyes, dark hair, and dark skin. There has been discourse about whether these descriptions of him were meant to ‘other’ him from the Earnshaws and therefore Catherine. But either way, for years now, book readers have imagined Heathcliff to have a certain appearance and understood how his ethnicity had a major impact on his character and story—Heathcliff faces racial abuse.

The Australian actor, then, appears to be miscast at least in those expectations. Ever since the announcement was made, fans on social media have been speculating over the casting choice, and wondering if Emerald Fennell has even read the book. They’ve expressed both criticism and defence of the decision to cast Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Not only is it about his appearances but many fans also feel that Elordi lacks the angst to play a tortured character like Heathcliff.

Right, I always read him as South Asian. He’s described as a ‘Lascar’ (Indian sailor) and Nellie says to him about his heritage ‘Who knows but your father was Emperor of China, and your mother an Indian queen?’ — Lunar (back from hiatus)✨✨ (@_LunarBlazex) September 24, 2024

being bothered to actually tweet something for the first time in ages because I AM ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGED BY THE WUTHERING HEIGHTS CASTING. White boy Elordi as Romani Heathcliff and a 34 year old Margot as Catherine? Emerald, did you read the book? (or the room?) — HelenJRaine (@HelenJRaine) September 25, 2024

why has jacob elordi been casted as heathcliff when a major aspect of why he was treated so poorly is the fact that he was a person of color? pic.twitter.com/95US5oLRgj — deus ex machina ? (@AntiFleek) September 25, 2024

film studios will say “we are committed to diverse casting” and then cast Jacob Elordi to play Heathcliff, one of the more famous people of color in literature, whose race is crucial to both his character and the story — Owl! at the Library ??‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) September 25, 2024

heathcliff is described as a dark-skinned brown man in the book and a major plot point is that he was subjected to racist abuse by his adopted family. but yeah sure jacob elordi is perfect! https://t.co/VqRvlOCvMP — ⊹˚. ren (@andorlorians) September 23, 2024

taking away the fact that he isn’t a poc which is an issue entirely on it’s own… jacob elordi does NOT embody heathcliff energy. like. at all. what. https://t.co/4Ipwm3mdqP — lia ⚭ (@SWEETDRE4MSTN) September 25, 2024

everyone wants to talk about the cycle of abuse in wuthering heights but no one ever wants to talk about the main reason heathcliff was abused which was because of his race. whitewashing him completely ruins the point of his character and the entire story — ⊹˚. ren (@andorlorians) September 23, 2024

What you’re not seeming to understand is that the term gipsy was used by an unreliable narrator. This person doesn’t know what non English people look like, only gypsies. She calls him a gipsy because he has a similar (foreign) look to him — jamie (@JamieSFF) September 24, 2024

Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff follows in the footsteps of another controversial casting of what was canonically a Romani character but is now being played by a Caucasian actor. At Marvel’s Hall H panel at SDCC this year, it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing the villain Victor Von Doom. While having the Tony Stark actor play the antagonist after being one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes would be poetic and a huge fan service, many have questioned the choice to cast a non-Romani actor as a Romani character.

In fact, many fans have pitched their own choices for Heathcliff and I can’t say I am not on board with some of them! Dev Patel as Heathcliff and My Lady Jane’s Emily Bader as Catherine would be phenomenal!

And when I saw this should’ve been Heathcliff and Cathy pic.twitter.com/bQjLySnQ4E — The Only Gay In The Two Rivers (@perrintops) September 24, 2024

Sigh… I'm out here casting the new Wuthering Heights movie… but using actual descriptions from the book. #wutheringheights

{bonny Cathy with her beautiful long brown hair and Heathcliff with his dark hair, dark eyes, and dark skin both of whom are described wild} pic.twitter.com/DomV8miKJU — Michele Wilson (@ireadalotofbook) September 24, 2024

"Heathcliff may have been of mixed race because he is described in the original book as a "dark-skinned gipsy" and "a little Lascar" – a 19th-century term for Indian sailors."



You know who should be cast instead? Assad Zaman. https://t.co/5rR9xHZidF pic.twitter.com/iOzaumcK0O — Polluxa  | ? | [email protected] (@polluxa) September 24, 2024

it is not too late to yeet margot and jacob out of wuthering heights and cast #REAL talent as cathy and heathcliff! pic.twitter.com/9jYaETMNl4 — n (@ceokimjisoos) September 23, 2024

All the BIPOC men who should have been Heathcliff rather than a white man: pic.twitter.com/SoumI7gFiP — Aatreyee (@aatreyee2) September 24, 2024

BIBLICALLY ACCURATE Heathcliff …..but alas…. ELORDI pic.twitter.com/mkCXPLqEqV — zoha ? (@hwanwoosh) September 26, 2024

I think we need much younger and much less famous actors to play them. Heathcliff and Cathy were 16 and 17 ish. They weren't in their 30s. Margot Robbie is beautiful! But she doesn't make a convincing cruel teen lady of the house.



I want to see unfettered passion, erotic… https://t.co/8Rx2t2yqsn — Stella (@ubiquitousnewt) September 24, 2024

