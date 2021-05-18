comScore Behind the Scenes of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

As always, Zendaya has our best interests at heart. While we still have quite a few months before we’ll see any sort of trailer or anything from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the cast and crew have wrapped on Tom Holland’s third installment as Spider-Man. So we, as fans, are on the edge of our seats waiting for any kind of content. Luckily, our guy in the chair (Jacob Batalon) decided to share some behind-the-scenes looks at the movie.

 

While fun pictures of the cast having fun, my galaxy brain instantly clocked Tom Holland in his Midtown High gym gear, meaning either there is a “flashback” scene or that Peter Parker is still attending school even with Mysterio’s video out in the world. The last we saw of Peter Parker, he was standing near Madison Square Garden and had been outed as Spider-Man in front of the entire world by Quentin Beck from beyond the grave.

So Tom Holland wearing his gym uniform and clearly hanging out at school with Ned is … interesting, to say the least. Thank you to Jacob Batalon and Zendaya for these pictures. I’m going to now deep dive into them for the next few weeks to try to figure out what they mean.

