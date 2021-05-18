As always, Zendaya has our best interests at heart. While we still have quite a few months before we’ll see any sort of trailer or anything from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the cast and crew have wrapped on Tom Holland’s third installment as Spider-Man. So we, as fans, are on the edge of our seats waiting for any kind of content. Luckily, our guy in the chair (Jacob Batalon) decided to share some behind-the-scenes looks at the movie.

While fun pictures of the cast having fun, my galaxy brain instantly clocked Tom Holland in his Midtown High gym gear, meaning either there is a “flashback” scene or that Peter Parker is still attending school even with Mysterio’s video out in the world. The last we saw of Peter Parker, he was standing near Madison Square Garden and had been outed as Spider-Man in front of the entire world by Quentin Beck from beyond the grave.

So Tom Holland wearing his gym uniform and clearly hanging out at school with Ned is … interesting, to say the least. Thank you to Jacob Batalon and Zendaya for these pictures. I’m going to now deep dive into them for the next few weeks to try to figure out what they mean.

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Leslie Odom Jr. x Knives Out 2. pic.twitter.com/v0LKGCKRDo — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 18, 2021

Big Pharma says they need to charge astronomical prices to pay for research and development. Yet, the amount they spend on manipulating the market to enrich shareholders completely eclipses what’s spent on R&D. Today, I confronted a CEO about the industry’s lies, with visuals ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/c3jSLr0yVd — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) May 18, 2021

We got our first look at Theo James and Rose Leslie in The Time Traveller’s Wife from Steven Moffat. (via TV Line)

RIP to one of the greatest to ever be unabashedly horny for her royal highness Miss Piggy pic.twitter.com/L5NpF6ITnR — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) May 18, 2021

