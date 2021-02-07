Jack Black took to the streets to deliver us some Marvel Thor content with him dressed as the new God of Thunder. Complete with Mjölnir and Led Zepplin’s Immigrant Song the video is great. Jack Black is a delight and with everything going on in the world I just wanted to share something nice.

I especially love that despite doing all of this he is still being secure and wearing a mask in what are the obvious public shots. Plus he has some decent twerk skills for someone with relatively little booty, so good for him.

Currently, actor Chris Hemsworth is dealing with some back issues so if he needs more rest time, Jack Black can enter the multiverse and help a god out.

(image: Screenshot)

