comScore

J.K. Rowling Deleted Pro-Stephen King Tweet Over His Support for Trans Women

By Princess WeekesJun 29th, 2020, 2:28 pm

American author Stephen King poses for photographers on November 13, 2013 in Paris, before a book signing event dedicated to the release of his new book "Doctor Sleep", the sequel to his 1977 novel "The Shining". The best-selling author has written over 50 novels and sold 350 million copies worldwide. AFP PHOTO / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD (Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The J.K. Rowling Exposes Herself Party has continued, now featuring horror writer Stephen King.

Yesterday, Rowling shared a quote from the late feminist and writer Andrea Dworkin, about the way men react to women’s opinions as if they are “acts of violence.” King found something powerful in that and retweeted it on his own feed. It’s still up now. That will be important later.

In response to this support, Rowling tweeted that her love for King had reached “new heights.” She tweeted, “It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen.”

Following that, a fan asked him where he stood on transgender issues, and King tweeted, “Trans women are women.”

In response to this, Rowling deleted the tweet praising King because she doesn’t actually care about women’s voices. She cares about being “right.”

What makes this even more laughable to me is that Andrea Dworkin’s life partner, John Stoltenberg, highlights that within Dworkin’s own work, she pushed against biological essentialism:

The discovery is, of course, that “man” and “woman” are fictions, caricatures, cultural constructs. As models they are reductive, totalitarian, inappropriate to human becoming. As roles they are static, demeaning to the female, dead-ended for male and female both. The discovery is inescapable: We are, clearly, a multisexed species which has its sexuality spread along a vast continuum where the elements called male and female are not discrete.

As Stoltenberg put it,

Lately some trans-critical radical feminists have told me I am wrong because Andrea died before what they call transgender ideology threatened to undermine the biologically binary basis of feminism; Andrea could not have known, they say, what a “menace” to women’s sex-based rights transwomen have become. To which I reply: Andrea absolutely did know, as a woman and as a Jew, what biologically essentialist scapegoating looks and feels like.

But it appears that Rowling may have missed those bits as she was trying to silence and dismiss the voices of trans activists and their allies.

Joanne Rowling, all I have to say about you and your pettiness can be summed up in one gif:

kristen bell

(NBC)

(via The Indepedent, featured image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.