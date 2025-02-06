‘I’ve been sleeping in our walk-in closet’: TikTok couple Matt & Abby leave viewers perplexed with bizarre confession

TikTok couple Matt and Abby Howard left their viewers perplexed after Matt revealed he had been sleeping on the floor of their closet for a month.

Recommended Videos

The couple makes up the popular TikTok channel Matt & Abby, where they share their experience as a couple who married and had children while young. They also host the podcast Unplanned. However, they are arguably most famous for being controversial. The pair frequently promote their “traditional” relationship, although it seems the traditional aspects only apply to Abby. Even though the pair work the same job, they’ve admitted that most house care and childrearing falls solely on Abby. Their first major controversy broke out when Matt filmed a video “surprising” his wife by cleaning the house and stated, “Don’t be fooled by me picking up my house because I’m not typically the one that does it. And don’t be fooled by me taking care of my son because most of the time, my wife does that, too.”

Further controversy arose when Matt released a song about how he feels his family is “not enough” for him. The incident was complicated because he was being honest about real mental health struggles and shouldn’t be criticized for feeling the way he does. However, the major concern is that he’s choosing to deal with these private thoughts and struggles in a very public way that could hurt or embarrass Abby. These concerns gained further weight when he broadcasted their sleeping situation to the internet.

Matt Howard reveals he’s sleeping on the closet floor

“Sleep divorce” is likely a familiar concept for many adults. There are many reasons that couples may choose not to sleep in the same bed, whether it’s a preference for personal space or necessary due to sleep disruptions like snoring. However, most couples don’t share their private sleeping arrangements online, and they almost certainly don’t decide to instigate sleep divorce by sleeping on the floor in their partner’s closet. Matt, though, has done both.

Matt recently announced he was starting his own podcast separate from Abby. He created a Matt Howard Show TikTok account to accompany it, leaving viewers perplexed by the first video he posted. In the video, he’s lying on a mattress on the floor with clothes hanging in the background. He states, “This is super embarrassing, but I’ve been sleeping in our walk-in closet for the past month now.” Matt doesn’t explain why he chose the closet, as he reveals they have a spare room. Instead of sleeping in the spare room, he explains he dragged the mattress from the spare room bedroom across the house and into the closet to sleep on. He briefly mentions that Abby “isn’t a huge fan of this arrangement” but insists it’s necessary to “prioritize” his “mental health.”

Matt doesn’t explain how sleeping on the closet floor is beneficial to his mental health. In the next video, he simply talks about his ADHD, although he still films the video while lying on his makeshift bed. The closet video quickly went viral, with users expressing confusion and shock over the weird confession. Again, it’s perfectly understandable that he might need his own space. However, the part no one has been able to figure out is why the closet floor. They have a spare bedroom, a living room, and their children’s bedroom. Why on earth would he choose the closet floor? It’s also unclear if Abby had a say in anything. While sleep divorce is a possible solution to sleep problems, couples should agree on it. It’s not something where one partner can just say, “This is what’s best for me,” and blow off the fact that their partner isn’t a “fan” of the situation.

The idea of Abby having to step over her husband’s mattress every day to get to her clothes after he took over their shared closet makes one wonder if this whole thing is an attention-seeking tactic. Then, there’s the question of whether he even asked Abby for permission to share this detail about their lives. Did he ask her before posting a video for millions of people where, with little context, he confesses he’d rather sleep on the closet floor than with his wife?

Matt has been open about his mental health struggles. However, he doesn’t seem to understand there are effective ways to manage one’s mental health, like going to therapy, going to couples counseling, or talking to a trusted confidante. These are more effective measures than deciding to blindside your wife with a song about how she’s “not enough” or posting a video about sleeping in the closet. If your solution to your mental health struggles has the potential to hurt or embarrass your partner, it’s a strong sign you’re not managing them effectively.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy