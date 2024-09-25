‘I’ve always liked Alex Jones’: Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to be a menace to society

Don’t worry guys, Marjorie Taylor Greene still sucks. Now, she is defending Alex Jones. Girl, why? Don’t you have something better to do? Like…a job in government (unfortunately)?

Jones, who made up lies about the victims of Sandy Hook, is now facing a life without his beloved Infowars. A judge approved the liquidation of the company to pay off the $1 billion debt that Jones owes to the family for his slanderous claims on the school shooting. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said he will approve it in November.

Greene, who consistently has the worst takes known to man, went on X to praise Jones and say that it is wrong for the judge to force him to sell his company. Personally, I think it is wrong to spread lies about a school shooting where elementary school kids were murdered. So, it isn’t a bad thing that Jones actually has to pay for the hurt and pain he caused the families of the victims!

“I’ve always liked Alex Jones,” Greene wrote. “The judge ordering Alex Jones’ Infowars to be auctioned off, to pay $1.5 billion defamation damages (a sum he could never pay), proves it was always really about destroying Alex Jones. The shooter was the one who horrifically murdered those innocent children, not Alex Jones.”

She went on to talk about how he apologized and that should be enough. “He might have said things that were wrong and then he repeatedly apologized. How many times have you ever heard the mainstream media ever apologize about all the horrible things they have said? And lies they have told? And character assassinations they have made on people? Never. And are they being ordered to pay their victims billions or their media companies being auctioned off? Nope. This is wrong.”

People literally died, Marjorie

What is so baffling about this situation is that no one on the Right seems to care that children died and Jones continued to push conspiracy theories. When he did finally apologize for what he said, it was short lived. He said in court that he was “done” apologizing to the families.

“Is this a struggle session? Are we in China?” he said during his trial. He was being reminded of those who lost their lives during the 2012 shooting that he spread conspiracy theories about. “I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times and I’m done saying I’m sorry,” Jones said. That is not a man who has actual remorse about what he did.

Jones, at the time of the shooting, was calling it a hoax. The families who lost their loved ones to the 2012 shooting sued Jones as a result of him pushing this falsehood.

So Greene “backing” him up because he has to actually pay the families for what he did? Well, not that surprising. She is constantly the worst kind of person out there. Happy days to those who jus wanted Infowars gone. Sorry that your very disgusting friend doesn’t have a company anymore, Greene. Maybe don’t be…friends with conspiracy theorists?

