The House January 6 committee has asked Ivanka Trump to voluntarily appear and give testimony—something her dad and insurrection inciter Donald Trump is in a rage over.

In an interview with the right-wing Washington Examiner, Trump said it was “very unfair” and “a disgrace” for the committee to go after his offspring.

“It’s a disgrace, what’s going on. They’re using these things to try and get people’s minds off how incompetently our country is being run,” Trump said, suggesting the investigation into the Capitol riot is merely an attempt to distract from Joe Biden’s low polling numbers. “And they don’t care. They’ll go after children.”

To be clear, no one is going after children. Ivanka Trump is a 40-year-old woman who served as one of her father’s closest advisors during his presidency and two campaign.

Trump has always tried to weaponize his daughter’s image, holding her up as an infantilized symbol of delicate femininity when needed to soften his own monstrous image, then presenting her as an intelligent, politically savvy professional when firing back at anyone who insults or underestimates her.

But calling her an actual “child” is a new level of ridiculousness.

During Trump’s time in office, Ivanka had a reputation for having her father’s ear and being one of the few people who had any real sort of influence over him. Whether that’s true or not (remember the laughable idea that she was supposed to be some sort of “moderating influence” and get Trump to care about women’s issues and reproductive justice?), the committee has reason to believe Ivanka has “direct knowledge” of her father/boss’s attempts to get Mike Pence to help overturn the election.

They also have evidence that she was in direct contact with Trump on the day of the riot.

Still, Donald Trump is angry that the committee—which has also requested interviews with Don Jr, Eric Trump, and Don Jr.’s fiancée/Trump’s former advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle—would want to talk to his adult children.

“They are using whatever powers they have. They couldn’t care less. They are vicious people,” Trump said, using stronger language to describe the members of the House committee than he ever has when talking about the violent rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

