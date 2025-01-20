‘It’s pure ignorance’: Trump roasted for his transphobic gender policy

It is a rough day in American history. It is official: Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States. And he used his inauguration speech to spread hateful rhetoric to the transgender and non-binary Americans he is supposed to serve.

Trump is set to sign an executive order that would proclaim there are only two biological genders. It is part of his administration’s “restoring sanity” agenda. Which, ironic that he thinks he is “restoring sanity” when many of his followers ignore actual facts and follow conspiracy theories. But alas, that is somehow not important here.

According to NBC News, an official for Trump’s administration said that the point of the order is so that it is “defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government.” As a woman, I would like to state that the only time I felt like my gender was in danger was from the white men in charge dictating what I can and cannot do to my own body.

Trump is planning to remove “non-binary” and “other” markers from official documents. “No longer will the federal government be promoting gender ideology,” the official told reporters. It is part of a larger, disturbing move by MAGA politicians and their base to attack anyone they deem as progressive.

As one X user wrote: “It’s pure ignorance. Sex and gender are entirely two different things. Male and female is the sex. Multiple genders has been around since ancient civilization. Sad how many people including President Trump are so ignorant.”

We’re heading into 4 years of this terrifying reality

Often, those of us who oppose Trump are labeled as being dramatic when we push back against his policies. The last time Trump was in office, he put in plans to ban TikTok (which did happen) and he took away the rights of women when Roe V. Wade was abolished. If he puts his mind towards something harmful to people, he will complete it.

Someone who identifies as non-binary is not harming you by doing so. So why MAGA is so determined to attack their rights baffles the mind. But it has always been their move. The cisgender, white base that continues to put him in power is what he thinks he is protecting. Destroying DEI programs does nothing but hurt Americans. The same ones he is supposed to serve.

Trump continually makes moves that are un-American and yet his base thinks he is some savior to this country. If he could, he would destroy the very foundation of this country that did make its vision and ideals great. What makes us Americans is exactly what Trump wants to destroy. It’s the land of the free and he is determined to make that impossible for many Americans.

The next four years are not going to be easy but we need to stand by those Trump is directly targeting and support them. We’re nothing without each other and we cannot let him continue to destroy this country.

