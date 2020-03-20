It’s Happening! Ahsoka Tano Is Coming to The Mandalorian Season Two!

One of the most beloved characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano was once Anakin Skywalker’s padawan, and fans have watched closely to find more of her story in new Star Wars properties. Now though, Ahsoka is coming to The Mandalorian season 2, and Variety is reporting that Rent star Rosario Dawson is set to bring the Jedi to life.

While it’s exciting that Ahsoka is going to be in The Mandalorian, it’s important to note that the Dawson family (including Rosario) is currently being sued by a former employee for alleged assault and anti-transgender remarks. That information has made many Ahsoka fans upset about the casting choice in the midst of the lawsuit.

Looking towards the inclusion of Ahsoka, though, it’s going to be interesting to see where the character will go in regards to baby Yoda (fine, THE CHILD) and Mando. Within Ahsoka’s own story, she is, at one point, undercover on Mandalore, the home planet of the Mandalorians.

As we know from the show and how the Mandalorians interact with one another, they are a loyal people. So, having someone go undercover on their home planet could either make her an ally of the Mandalorians, or they could hate the fact that she deceived them.

The thing is, this was all during the Clone Wars—so, prior to Luke and Leia taking on Darth Vader. Where does that put her during The Mandalorian? When we first met Ahsoka, she was a 14-year-old Padawan and, give or take roughly twenty odd years, that would make her right around the age of Rosario Dawson during the time of the show.

For someone like me, I’m excited because I’ve always been fascinated by Ahsoka, even though I haven’t finished all of Clone Wars. She’s the character I’m most interested to meet and whose growth I want to see, because seeing Anakin Skywalker as a Jedi Master training someone? That’s a new layer to the character, and from what I’ve seen of Ahsoka Tano, she’s an incredibly strong character.

It does also give my Mara Jade-loving heart hope that they’ll continue to bring characters from the larger Star Wars canon into the live-action offerings. The thing about the original Star Wars Expanded Universe is that there were so many characters that fans fell in love with, and while Ahsoka Tano was part of the main canon through Star Wars: The Clone Wars, there are still many other characters like her in the “canon” who haven’t had their proper onscreen time.

Seeing Ahsoka Tano in the flesh is going to be amazing. For so long, fans wanted her to have her own movie or show (or anything really), and getting to see her deal with both the Mandalorian and baby Yoda? That’s going to be fun. And she has practice dealing with baby versions of characters we know (never forget baby Jabba the Hutt).

