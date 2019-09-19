It’s Finally Time to Raid Area 51 and See Some Aliens!

September 20th is nearly upon us, and you know what that means? It means it’s time for us to storm Area 51 and see those aliens! The gift that just keeps on giving, the raid of Area 51 started as a viral Facebook event that grew into celebrities making songs about the raid and the government having to shut down flights over the famed facility because they feared that civilians really would raid it to see what secrets it held.

Already, two people were arrested in connection with the raid, and it isn’t even the day of the event yet. So, what does this mean for those of us who are excited about the discovery that aliens are real? Well, nothing yet. They’re trying to get us all to believe that the raid is canceled, but we know the truth.

In actuality, this is probably a random internet fluke that will culminate in nothing happening at Area 51, but it does point out the mystery surrounding Area 51 in the first place. So many of us just want to understand why a government facility needs that much mystery if aliens don’t exist.

Anyway, this entire thing is great for one thing: finding out aliens are real, but also, I guess, the memes. Users are flocking to Twitter to share their memes getting ready to go to the raid, and hopefully, everyone is preparing to release ET.

Who’s ready for the Area 51 raid tomorrow? — Satan (@s8n) September 19, 2019

Screw Area 51, let’s raid Fairy World instead. pic.twitter.com/eD6NLDljp0 — ChikoritaCheezits (Local Kid Icarus Trash) (@ChikoritaCheez) September 18, 2019

Doing my part for the upcoming area 51 raid pic.twitter.com/1T26nioPeY — Lil’ Republican (@Ya_Boyo) September 11, 2019

I wonder how many ppl will show up for the Area 51 raid tomorrow lmao — elexus jionde. (@Lexual__) September 19, 2019

What if the area 51 raid is a conspiracy planned by the government to increase the security budget for area 51 because they about to test drive some flying saucers or some shit. — YamatoCannon (@YamatoMebdi) September 19, 2019

When the guards at #Area51 hear cries of “Let’s get this bread!” at 3am pic.twitter.com/77laRgZ7Ac — Jacob Bigaj (@BigajJacob) September 19, 2019

#Area51 guards when they get the chance to slaughter 50,000 civilians intruding the base pic.twitter.com/QL3gEpPccL — Yamato🌳 (@BornHillsOnly) September 19, 2019

Everybody tweeting about the #Area51 raid vs the amount of people showing up. pic.twitter.com/b8JixDcdhu — Introverted, not tryna kick it (@tinashesofine) September 19, 2019

When we heard there might be vampires in #Area51… pic.twitter.com/hbsfYYIIqY — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) September 19, 2019

AYE PULL UP TO THE AFTER PARTY AFTER THE #Area51 RAID pic.twitter.com/I8nX6KzJp2 — Casta (@Casta9_) September 19, 2019

What bars will look like after #Area51 raid 🍸: pic.twitter.com/aeEsuwIelo — Renata Konkoly (@RenataKonkoly) September 19, 2019

I just hope that people show up. It’s time. RELEASE THE ALIENS.

(image: History Channel)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—