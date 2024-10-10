Blackpink’s Lisa released her latest single, “Moonlit Floor.” It’s definitely catchy, but social media users have a lot to say about Lisa’s performance.
Twitter users are accusing Lisa of lip-syncing. Before she unveiled the official music video of her song, Lisa performed “live” on the Global Citizen Festival. During the performance, there are parts where Lisa wouldn’t even sing into the mic. This was criticized by K-pop fans, who think that Lisa “wasn’t even trying to hide” her lip-syncing. “It’s embarrassing,” a fan wrote.
Another wrote, “Woah. What a beautiful lip-syncing performance.” If Lisa’s backtrack audio of the song wasn’t playing loudly, perhaps social media wouldn’t be as harsh. Even if that were the case, Lisa wasn’t opening her mouth in some parts of the performance. Although she was criticized for not singing live, it wasn’t the only thing that social media users had a gripe against.
It’s giving Sixpence None the Richer
Moonlit Floor sounded familiar. If you play “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer, you’d think it’s the same song. The chorus of Moonlit Floor uses the same notes as the opening part of Kiss Me. Lisa doesn’t even omit the “so kiss me” part of her song, which made listeners think that this song was merely a cover.
The only difference is that Lisa was probably singing about her current boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault. The lyrics, “Green-eyed French boy got me trippin’,” seemed to be a reference to Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Watches. Other references also pointed to their romance in Paris.
It’s an adorable homage, but fans created memes about the lyrics. Some think that Arnault is extremely lucky that Lisa wrote about him. Meanwhile, others are begging Jennie to stop her bestie from tripping.
Published: Oct 10, 2024 02:23 pm