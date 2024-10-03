A fan interaction with BLACKPINK’s Jennie went viral, but not for the right reasons. A mob of fans pressured Jennie to take photos with them in Paris.

Recommended Videos

In the video, Jennie was heading to her car when a mob of fans begged for her attention. When she didn’t stop, one of the fans asked Jennie, “Do you hate us?”

The disrespect toward Jennie in Paris today was disgusting. These losers forced her to take a picture when we all know that she’s uncomfortable around people and have anxiety, then had the nerve to call her a 'B*TCH' listen after the « ARE U SERIOUS ? » – pic.twitter.com/zCHRBEljuO — ??? ྀི♡ (@mel__bdr) October 1, 2024

Another subtler yet offensive line from the crowd can be heard in the clip. Someone was heard saying, “Are you serious? B—” This was said when Jennie went straight for the car instead of stopping to greet the crowd. Jennie eventually relented and went to sign autographs and take pictures with the mob. Despite fulfilling the mob’s request, Jennie looked visibly reluctant.

Fans online were outraged and stood up for Jennie. Angry comments flooded the TikTok video—fans couldn’t stand seeing Jennie get pushed around. One comment reads, “She doesn’t hate u but we do.” BLINKS (BLACKPINK fans) have made it clear that harassing Jennie isn’t acceptable behavior. Even those who aren’t fans of BLACKPINK stood up for Jennie. One user commented that they aren’t a Blackpink fan but said, “Jennie doesn’t owe you anything.”

Even those who aren’t fans of BLACKPINK stood up for Jennie. One user commented that they aren’t a Blackpink fan but said, “Jennie doesn’t owe you anything.” Some commenters praised Jennie for entertaining the mob even after their rude comments.

This shouldn’t be normal

If this is a norm celebrities are subject to, then it’s not worth tolerating. Luckily for Jennie, many of her fans online were disgusted at the interaction. It’s difficult to say what people would think if Jennie bluntly retaliated against the harassment.

Chappell Roan recently expressed her refusal to accept abuse from fans. If the backlash at Chappell’s statement proved anything, it’s that people feel a sense of entitlement towards celebrities. This couldn’t be more true for Jennie, who had a mob waiting for her outside of a store. They demanded she pay attention to them as if it were her obligation, then threw a fit when she refused.

These people aren’t friends with Jennie. They don’t know her personally, and neither does she. Celebrities are also human beings with preferences and boundaries, in case anyone needs a reminder.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy