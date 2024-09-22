‘It’s detachable … It’s got a beak at the end of it’: Colin Farrell confirms the most NFSW part of his costume for ‘The Penguin’

Never did I think I’d want to hear about a version of the Penguin’s penis, and yet here we are. Whatever it takes to help you get into character, right? At least Colin Farrell is really good as Oz Cobb in The Penguin.

The star of the new HBO series—based on Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham from The Batman—shared that he had a penguin penis. No, really! He said it had a beak. “It’s detachable, it’s Velcro. It’s got a beak at the end of it. So I had a penguin penis,” Farrell told PEOPLE, and great, I love that I now have this information. To be fair, though, this reveal does (sort of?) make sense because Oz is naked at one point in the show’s pilot episode.

Spoilers ahead for The Penguin episode 1.

In the series premiere, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) has Oz Cobb tied to a chair as she threatens to cut his arm off trying to get answers about her brother. Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) was murdered within the first few moments of the show—by Oz, of course, but Sofia doesn’t know that (yet). She tortures him for answers and has him completely naked in the process.

The scene puts prosthetic make-up designer Mike Marino’s work on display. The detail of this physical version of Oz is remarkable. And, according to Farrell, Marino thought about everything for the detachable penis. “Marino is so twisted and brilliant. He was like, ‘I made you a penguin penis,'” Farrell said. “I said, ‘Really? They’re not even going to see it. I don’t know if I want to walk on set with a penguin penis.’ And he was like, ‘No, no, no, dude. It’s detachable, it’s Velcro. It’s got a beak at the end of it.’ So I had a penguin penis.”

You can see our own interview with Marino here:

Some of us, though, wish we didn’t know this

Every actor has their process. So I imagine this isn’t the weirdest thing to ever happen on a set, especially when prosthetics are involved. Clearly, though, the general public wasn’t ready to hear about this. There are some things in this world that I don’t need to know. This is definitely one of those things.

Fans of The Penguin had a wide range of reactions. From “Is this the real DiscussingFilm account?” to just general disbelief, we all wondered why Oz Cobb’s penguin penis was now public knowledge.

Some got creative with their responses, using Oz’s scene from The Batman where he yells at Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Batman (Robert Pattinson) for their bad Spanish.

For many of us though, we were just trying to enjoy a day on the internet and were then confronted with a penguin penis.

I don’t need to picture this, is the thing. Sure, fine, I am aware the Penguin has a penis. He is a regular man. But now I am picturing a penis with a beak and spiraling, all because of this interview. Honestly? At some point, I’ll come around on it and think it is the funniest thing in the world but right now, I am too busy thinking about Oz Cobb’s dick with a beak. Ouch.

New episodes of The Penguin air Sundays on HBO.

