Twisty Slasher ‘It’s a Wonderful Knife’ Looks Like a Surprising Holiday Treat

You may have taken a glance at the title It’s a Wonderful Knife and thought, “Oh great, another tacky horror reimagining of a classic tale,” or, “Why on Earth would they turn George Bailey into a serial killer?” All perfectly reasonable reservations, but you’ll be happy to know that, judging by the new trailer for the upcoming slasher, we needn’t worry about such things.

Indeed, while It’s a Wonderful Knife makes no secret of the fact that it draws heavily from the similarly titled 1946 film, there looks to be quite a bit of creativity involved in the holiday slasher, and if it plays its cards right, cult hit status could very much be in its future. Here’s everything you need to know about It’s a Wonderful Knife.

What is It’s a Wonderful Knife about?

It’s a Wonderful Knife centers on the plight of one Winnie Carruthers, who apprehends and kills a serial killer who’s been preying upon her town during Christmas. One year later, the resulting trauma hasn’t been made any better by her unsupportive surroundings, and Winnie eventually comes to wish that she was never born. Upon making that wish, however, she’s flung into a parallel universe where she never existed, and therefore wasn’t there to stop the killer, who now continues their spree to this very day. Armed with knowledge of the killer’s identity but burdened by cosmic displacement, Winnie needs to find a way to emerge victorious against the ivory-clad murderer once again.

Who stars in It’s a Wonderful Knife?

(RLJE Films)

Jane Widdop (Yellowjackets) stars as Winnie, and is joined by the likes of Joel McHale, Justin Long, Aiden Howard, Erin Boyes, Jess McLeod, William B. Davis, and Katharine Isabelle.

Behind the scenes, the script was masterminded by one Michael Kennedy (Freaky), while Tyler MacIntyre (story credit on Five Nights at Freddy’s) directs.

When and where will It’s A Wonderful Knife be released?

It’s a Wonderful Knife will release in theaters on November 10, meaning it’ll be going toe-to-tinsel with The Marvels. Best of luck!

(featured image: RLJE Films)

