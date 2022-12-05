10 Best Holiday Horror Movies to Watch This December

We wish you a merry—no, I’m just going to say happy holidays. It’s inclusive of folks who don’t celebrate the incredibly commercialized (not to mention hijacked) holiday, which originated as a Pagan holiday. Alright, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty about how the holidays can be a creepy time. X-mas horror can be a lot of fun to watch. It takes what people perceive as a happy time of year (who are we kidding) and throws some blood on it.

What movies should you check out or rewatch as you yearn for the snow to go away? Scroll down and enjoy my listicle as a little gift to you. I can guarantee you’ll find something to enjoy as an imaginary fire rages on.

Slash the halls

(Ambassador Film Distributors and Warner Bros.)

People love to talk shit about slashers for being empty and mindless. And I won’t deny that some slashers can certainly be mindless, but there have been quite a few iconic festive slashers. Black Christmas (1974) for instance helped spawn the other slashers we know and love, like Violent Night that just recently slashed its way into theaters. Plus, slashers tend to range in tone from comedic to very serious like the original Black Christmas. Therefore, you’re guaranteed a good watch one way or another. Potentially from the suggestions below!

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

P2 (2007)

Black Christmas (2019)

Christmas Bloody Christmas (releasing on Dec 9th on Shudder)

Psychological horror rides

(Stage 6 Films and Neon)

Who doesn’t love mind-fuckery while standing under the mistletoe? Psychological horror tends to draw divisive responses from the horror world. Occasionally folks will say a movie is too slow and not scary enough. I personally love how psychological horror forces us to question ourselves. Combine those unsettling feelings with snow and batshit behavior and you’re golden. The small selection below may entice you.

The Shining (1980)

Better Watch Out (2016)

The Lodge (2019)

Miscellaneous

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

You can think of this section as a grab bag so to speak. If you’ve never watched any of them and pick on a whim, it might make for an interesting experience. I’ve chosen a range of horror movies from different subgenres (this is the miscellaneous section after all) for you to indulge in. Some of these are scarier than others and that’s quite alright. I must add that I’ve never seen the last movie, but it seems to come highly recommended.

Gremlins (1984)

Krampus (2015)

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

(featured image: Well Go USA)

