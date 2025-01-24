It’s a good thing Stephen Strange isn’t in Doomsday

Sorry to be this person but the Stephen Strange hater has logged on. I am here to say it is a good thing that he isn’t going to be a part of Avengers: Doomsday. Take a back seat, STEVE.

Look, that man wanted me to feel badly for him because he was texting and driving and got hurt as a result. So his grand adventure to fix his hands wasn’t inspiring to me. You were the dude who did this to yourself and I’m supposed to feel bad? He’s also a jerk to people so why would I cheer him on?

Quite frankly, Stephen Strange has no redeeming qualities and when you compare him to someone like Tony Stark who used what happened to him to make the world a better place and not just himself better, it really shows how much Strange sucks. But all that is besides the point. I’m here to tell you that I don’t have to see Steve here in Avengers: Doomsday. Good. BYE!

Benedict Cumberbatch (who I love, my hatred of Stephen Strange has nothing to do with you) recently revealed he won’t be in the next Avengers movie. Probably not something he was supposed to say but as Cumberbatch told Variety: “Fuck it!”

According to Cumberbatch, the reason was simply that “the character not aligning with this part of the story.” Which is a good thing! That’s the joy of Marvel comics: We don’t have to see the same characters in every single movie or show. And if I don’t have to see Stephen Strange and his stupid little goatee, all the better!

We don’t have to replace the same “vibe”

What I feel like has been a “failure” of the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that they have been seemingly trying to rebuild the Avengers with the same “type” of character. Stephen Strange became our Tony Stark and it wasn’t necessarily what anyone wanted to happen. I put “failure” in quotations because I think the MCU still works I just don’t really need to see Strange pop up constantly.

Hopefully moving away from Strange in movies like Doomsday will give us the freedom to include other characters in more prominent roles. It really did feel like Strange showed up because he was the most senior member of the team outside of Bruce Banner and Clint Barton and those two didn’t really come around and neither did Thor. Basically he’s the only one who kept coming around like a senior who just kept failing class.

I don’t know what the future holds for Strange. Maybe Secret Wars will be a great time to bring him back in and it’ll all make sense. But for now, I am happy that he’s not in Doomsday and not just because I don’t like him all that much. With the Marvel properties, I think we need to take in the lesson of “less is more” and let us wait before we see our favorite heroes again. Or in my case, wait until I have to suffer over Strange being insufferable again.

