It’s a Day That Ends in Y, so a Man Is Being Gross About Female Characters on the Internet

When in doubt, some guy on the internet is going to say something sexist and ridiculous because they want attention, so here you go, sir. I’m giving you the attention you are so desperately craving! Chris Gore, who is reportedly a director and writer (I am not exaggerating when I say that I looked up what movies and television shows he’s done and didn’t recognize a single title on that list), took to Twitter to share the brilliant and intelligent take of “Make Marvel Male Again” because these sexists never have an original thought.

The idea is that Phase 4 has been the “M-She-U” and has featured more female heroes than male. First of all, that is straight up false. Second, boo hoo, go touch some grass if a female superhero makes you that angry. Looking at Phase 4, we’ve had more male superheroes featured prominently than female heroes. The numbers, for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are closer, but there are still more male heroes featured than female characters.

So when men like Chris Gore log into Twitter to act like there are no male characters left in the Marvel world, I have to laugh. All you’re doing is showing your sexism loud and proud.

Make Marvel Male Again. pic.twitter.com/kGXBMeU1Jr — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) December 5, 2022

There’s always going to be men in the MCU, relax

At the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was five white guys to one woman. The original six Avengers were Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and then Scarlett Johansson as our one woman in the Avengers, as Natasha Romanoff.

And it stayed that way for a while. We had additions to the team, and eventually Sam Wilson joined the ranks and Rhodey was part of the crew, but for the most part, the only other woman we saw started off as an enemy of the Avengers, and that wasn’t until the 11th film in the MCU.

My point in all of this is that the fact that we are finally getting female characters seems to have the sexists out in full force, and the just want to hate that their boys club is starting to reflect more of the comics world. Because really, when you look at the world of comics, female characters have often been featured and at the forefront of stories. So none of these men complaining about the M-She-U are comic book fans to begin with.

Make Men Shut Up Again

This is now the second time in two days that we’ve had to deal with men on Al Gore’s internet just talking about female characters in a way that makes it feel like this is 1995 again. Our Brittany Knupper wrote up the man who clearly doesn’t know what a Mary Sue is, and combining that with “Make Marvel Male Again,” I can’t help but think that men suddenly just want to never see a woman again in their lives.

Marvel isn’t going to make it “male” again, but there are also still more male characters than female characters—not that these sexist dudebros are using their brains enough to realize that.

