Itching to Watch ‘Inglourious Basterds’? Here’s Where to Find It

Sometimes you just need to re-watch Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, but where can you find it on the streaming networks?

Quentin Tarantino is not always the most popular guy around, but many of his movies continue to be celebrated. Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and the Kill Bill movies often find their way to favorite movie lists. Another one of Tarantino’s great films, possibly his best, is Inglourious Basterds (2009).

The story takes place during World War II in Nazi-occupied France. Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) and his team of Jewish-American special forces, called the “Basterds,” hunt down Nazi soldiers and kill them. Eli Roth, usually known for directing horror movies, plays fan-favorite character Sergeant Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz. The Basterds are recruited for a special mission to take out high-ranking Nazis attending a propaganda movie premier in Pairs.

Being a Tarantino film, Inglourious Basterds is over-the-top and bloody in all the ways you can imagine. It has many memorable characters. Besides the Basterds themselves, there is the outlandish Nazi officer Hans Landa. For most of the world, this was their first introduction to Christoph Waltz and it remains one of his most iconic performances. You will hate the character, but you can’t take your eyes off of Waltz because you don’t know what he’ll do next.

Where to watch Inglourious Basterds

If you don’t own a DVD or Blu-ray copy of Inglourious Basterds, you might be hunting for it all over the streaming services. At the time of this writing, Inglourious Basterds is not available on any subscription-based streaming service in the United States. So you won’t find it on Netflix, Max, or Amazon Prime Video as part of the included titles. Inglourious Basterds is only available for digital purchase or rental on services like Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube. That may change in the future as many of Universal Pictures’s movies are going exclusively to Peacock.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

