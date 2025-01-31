‘It will take an airplane crashing …’: Elon Musk’s eerie Tweet resurfaces after deadly plane crash

Following the devastating plane crash near Washington, D.C., a year-old Tweet from Elon Musk resurfaced, demonstrating he was already planning far in advance to blame a potential aviation disaster on DEI.

On January 29, America experienced the deadliest aviation disaster in recent history when an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in midair over the Potomac River. The airplane carried 60 passengers and four crew members, while the helicopter had three military members onboard. Sadly, the rescue effort quickly became a recovery effort as officials confirmed there were no survivors. While the country wants answers on what happened, it is still too early to speculate on a cause. Even though the focus should remain on victims and their families for now, Donald Trump, J. D. Vance, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have already claimed, with no evidence, that DEI policies, Joe Biden, and even Barack Obama are to blame for the tragic accident.

Sadly, it has become customary for MAGA to use every single tragedy to fuel their DEI witchhunt. Whether it’s a terrorist attack or wildfires, they claim that DEI is somehow responsible for every single misfortune the country experiences. Given the horrific scale of the plane crash, many hoped they’d have enough sensitivity to at least take a small break from their DEI obsession to comfort grieving families. However, it’s unsurprising they couldn’t do this, especially since Musk was already planning in January of 2024 to blame a plane crash on DEI.

Elon Musk eerily claimed DEI would cause a plane crash a year ago

Following the devastating plane crash near Washington, internet users resurfaced an eerie Tweet from Musk. Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO, has slowly become Trump’s righthand man since the election and has wholeheartedly joined his DEI witchhunt. Many were surprised to see that, on January 9, 2024, he claimed, “It will take an airplane crashing and killing hundreds of people for them to change this crazy policy of DIE [sic].” The Tweet raised eyebrows, as, one year later, a devastating aviation disaster did occur, with MAGA instantly rushing to use it to try to further bury DEI.

TikTok user Total Hypocrisy drew attention to the Tweet, captioning her video, “Is this even real life?” She didn’t quite know what to make of the Tweet, asking, “Do I need a tin foil hat or nah?”

It’s certainly a strange and chilling coincidence. However, it’s important to remember that there is no evidence so far to suggest that the crash was intentional or orchestrated. Musk’s Tweet may have been prompted by a string of Boeing 737 aircraft incidents at the time. On X, users alleged that he was responding to a racist Tweet questioning the IQs of U.S. pilots who graduated from historically Black colleges and universities.

All I could find. pic.twitter.com/An5ipHLL4X — Yorkie Shimmy (@Wlxqzme) January 30, 2025

Even so, it’s an eye-opening Tweet about how long this DEI blame game has been going on. Over a year ago, America played this exact game when Boeing incidents were blamed on DEI. In that case, there was strong evidence that the incidents resulted from the company’s failure to comply with safety standards. As far back as 2019, whistleblower John Barnett sounded the alarm on how assembly workers were pressured and rushed into forgoing safety measures and quality to build aircraft faster. Barnett later died unexpectedly, as did another Boeing whistleblower in 2024. However, instead of talking about corporations’ treatment of workers and potentially corrupt practices or the suspicious whistleblower deaths, people like Musk were talking about DEI.

Not only that, but it’s quite sickening imagining how MAGA may have even been pleased by the news of the crash because it fit their agenda. After all, one year ago, Musk was musing about how a plane crash could end DEI. It’s an entirely bizarre prediction or hypothesis to make, considering how extremely rare plane crashes of this scale are in America. Yet, there’s Musk talking about how this completely abnormal and devastating mass casualty event might occur in America and only being concerned with how it would end DEI. Again, there’s no evidence that any foul play was involved in the crash, but it’s deeply chilling to read Musk’s post and realize MAGA was planning for over a year to use a plane crash or any mass casualty event in the U.S. to get their way on DEI.

