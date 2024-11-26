‘It was a political hijacking’: Trump still rages on Truth Social despite felony cases being dropped

Donald Trump can’t even be happy when he technically wins. The President-Elect had felony charges dropped against him and he took to Truth Social to yell about the case still. Dude, it is dropped! Let it go!

Taking to his own social media platform, Trump posted a series of posts on the app about the case and was instantly turning the situation into something it is not. He claimed that it was dropped because it was “empty and lawless,” which is not the truth. He also claimed that it was a “political hijacking” to even have the case happen.

“These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought. Over $100 Million Dollars of Taxpayer Dollars has been wasted in the Democrat Party’s fight against their Political Opponent, ME,” he wrote. “It was a political hijacking, and a low point in the History of our Country that such a thing could have happened, and yet, I persevered, against all odds, and WON,” he wrote in another post.

He posted multiple length posts about the situation on Truth Social if you want to look to more of his reaction on the situation. What’s fascinating about it is that he continues to hear one part of what someone is saying and runs with that without listening to the entire situation.

Trump’s response isn’t a surprise. He was always going to react like this. Many assumed he’d see this as a win and as the government claiming his innocence but that’s not what actually happened at all. Not that Trump cares about that. In fact, those in charge said that the government’s position on Trump’s innocence hasn’t changed.

The case wasn’t dropped because they thought Trump was innocent

Special counsel Jack Smith dismissed the January 6th case against the President. He said that it was done so because of our own laws and the Department of Justice’s policies. The policies state that the cases against Trump “must be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated.” Smith was, in theory, acting as a conduit to make the transition of power as smooth as possible. I’d argue so we don’t end up with another January 6th situation.

But according to the HuffPost, Smith made it clear that the position the government held on Trump’s case hasn’t changed at all. “The government’s position on the merits of the defendant’s prosecution has not changed,” he said. “But the circumstances have.”

This does feel like a situation where they just want him to get into office without issue. Again, probably because of what happened on January 6, 2021. But that doesn’t mean excusing him from wrong-doing, especially if the government still feels the same way. It is, unfortunately, the government allowing Trump to get away with his alleged crimes though.

Trump calming a victory over this is just par for the course for who he is. There is still an outstanding sentencing for Trump after being found guilty in his hush money case.

