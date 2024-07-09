Did ‘Agatha All Along’s Trailer Just End One of the MCU’s Long-Standing Debates?

Marvel has long played coy about Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) fate following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Agatha All Along‘s trailer may have put the debate to rest.

After numerous name changes and a few delays, Agatha All Along finally received an official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. The series serves as a spinoff of WandaVision, focusing on fan-favorite Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Given that Agatha was trapped in her Agnes persona at the end of WandaVision, it was unclear what the spinoff would be about. However, the trailer has provided some clarity, revealing that Agatha breaks free from Wanda’s spell and forms a new coven of witches. Naturally, given the show’s ties to WandaVision, many viewers are hoping that Wanda might make an appearance.

Since the Doctor Strange sequel, Wanda has been absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of the movie, she seemingly sacrifices herself to destroy Mount Wundagore and the copies of the Darkhold throughout the multiverse. While the end hinted at her demise, the lack of a body and confirmation of her death left her fate ambiguous. Given that she’s one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, viewers were skeptical that the crumbling rocks on Wundagore would actually take her out. It was highly suspected that the movie purposefully left her ending ambiguous to keep the door open for her return. However, Agatha All Along may have already spilled the beans on Wanda’s fate.

Is that Wanda Maximoff in the Agatha All Along trailer?

The first trailer for Agatha All Along opens with Agatha serving as a detective and reporting to a homicide scene. At the scene, she finds an unidentified body. The trailer all but verbally confirms that it is Wanda’s body.

First, Agatha notices one suspicious detail on the body: blackened fingertips. Viewers will recall that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda’s fingers started turning black as she utilized the Darkhold and chaos magic. Agatha’s fingers also turned back in WandaVision when she used the Darkhold. So, the body must boast a connection to the dark book. As if that weren’t a big enough hint, the body soon seems to identify itself as Wanda.

In the morgue, while hoving over the body, Agatha holds a piece of paper on which the words “W. Maximoff” magically appear next to the date “Oct 13,” which appears to be her date of death. Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal also states, “That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell.” It’s hard to come up with an explanation for all this other than that the body is Wanda’s, and she is, indeed, dead. At the same time, it’s a bit suspicious that Marvel would just quietly drop this confirmation in the trailer for Agatha All Along after years of tiptoeing around the question of her fate.

Wanda is known for her powerful chaos magic and spells, which can alter reality. So, it is possible that the body is an illusion or some kind of manifestation. Another reason why Marvel might have dropped this bombshell is because Agatha All Along may be planning on resurrecting her. Viewers are obviously skeptical that the franchise would really kill off one of its most powerful characters. If that is Wanda’s actual body, the show may only be confirming her death so it can set the stage to bring her back.

While Agatha All Along‘s trailer appears to be heavily implying Wanda is officially dead, with chaos magic and reality-bending powers, it’s hard to say for sure what the show is planning for the character.

