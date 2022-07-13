Is TWICE the biggest K-Pop girl group?

The K-Pop industry and fandom both thrive on superlatives and milestones, big words and numbers that are easily quantifiable to make everyone feel like their hard work has paid off. Think the fastest video on YouTube to hit a million views, the quickest-selling album, the group with the most wins—you get the idea.

One of those much-sought-after superlatives is the evergreen “biggest group” title. Who’s the biggest group in K-Pop? What even makes the biggest group? Can there be a single group, or is “the biggest” a title that would be best shared among a handful of the top groups in the industry?

The point is that no one can clearly agree on the criteria of what makes a group “the biggest” of its kind. Sure, everyone can think of a handful of measurements that make sense—albums sold, tours performed, general popularity, how sought after the idols in question are for promotions, and how overall influential they are. But depending on what you choose to prioritise, the answer to “who’s the biggest of them all” might change.

However, when it comes to girl groups, the field is already somewhat narrowed down. While the 4th generation of K-Pop is definitely on the rise, the 3rd generation is still considered the most influential —most of its household names have been around for at least five years and have had time to establish themselves in the minds and hearts of fans and the general public alike. And among the 3rd generation girl groups, three are universally agreed to be at the very top—TWICE, from JYP Entertainment; BLACKPINK, from YG Entertainment; and Red Velvet, from SM Entertainment.

“The biggest girl group” is definitely among these three, but figuring out which one is the very biggest requires a bit more insight. Of course, all of these groups are immensely popular both in South Korea and abroad, all of these idols are established and influential celebrities, and all of their albums have been commercial successes. But there are some slight differences that are worth noting.

Is TWICE the biggest K-Pop girl group?

Yes, if you look at domestic popularity. TWICE are the Nation’s Girl Group, after all, and the first part of their career—where they absolutely dominated the cute concept—has helped them in establishing themselves as a perfect embodiment of the K-Pop industry as a whole.

Or is BLACKPINK the biggest K-Pop girl group?

Yes, if you look at international reach. BLACKPINK have always had a more international approach to their career, starting from the concept they chose to debut with—which was much more “palatable” for foreign fans as well as for South Koreans—and they have reached some incredible milestones both inside and outside their native country.

Or is Red Velvet the biggest K-Pop girl group?

The answer might not be that immediate but if you look at the overall influence over the K-Pop industry and the general richness of discography, then yes. Red Velvet has always had a very unique and distinct double concept that has allowed them to be incredibly versatile with their comebacks and generate a legacy that will not be easily forgotten.

So as you see, deciding who’s the biggest K-Pop girl group is not as easy as it might seem—and that is without even considering if we’re talking about the biggest active group or the biggest group of all time. Because then we would be having a much different conversation, one that absolutely cannot keep some 2nd generations giants out—where would Girls’ Generation and 2NE1, or 4Minute and Wonder Girls fall?

And who’s to say that one of the groups currently debuting right now won’t have a massive, skyrocketing success and land right in the middle of this debate? Could it be ITZY or IVE? Only time will tell, and the question is very much still open—so, what do you think? Who’s the biggest K-Pop girl group? What truly makes a group “the biggest” within an industry like K-Pop?

