How Hard Is ‘Furiosa’ Going To Play the Cameo Game?

We’re just two months out from the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, where Anya Taylor-Joy will no doubt prove that her action heroine chops are just as top-notch as her chess skills, Princess Peach impression, and ability to outsmart the gauntlet of an off-the-rails chef.

And with Chris Hemsworth’s incoming turn as the villainous Dementus, Furiosa boasts the exact amount of star power that one might expect from a George Miller film. Namely, the aggregate power of two. Nevertheless, Mad Max is deep into franchise territory at this point, and everyone knows that, in 2024, it’s effectively illegal to make a franchise film without any callbacks or fan service, or so we’ve all come to observe thus far.

So considering all that, could Tom Hardy’s Mad Max be a part of the latest Mad Max equation here?

Will Tom Hardy be in Furiosa?

By all accounts, it doesn’t look like Hardy will be showing up for Furiosa in any official capacity. The possibility of a post-credits cameo may not be entirely off the table, but it’s safe to assume that Hardy’s involvement with Furiosa can effectively be chalked up as non-existent. It’s probably just as well too, considering that Hardy didn’t exactly have the greatest time on the Fury Road set over a decade ago.

We will, however, still be seeing a fair share of familiar faces from Fury Road. Nathan Jones, John Howard, and Angus Sampson are all returning for Furiosa, reprising their roles as Rictus Erectus, the People Eater, and the Organic Mechanic, respectively (side note: if you’re looking for a name for your ska solo act, watching a George Miller movie is all the inspiration you probably need).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will kick up dust in cinemas in the United States on May 24.

