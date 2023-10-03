A Brotherly Reunion Could Still Be In the Cards for Our Favorite MCU Pair

One of the more exciting parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the relationship between characters, especially siblings. And you can’t talk MCU sibling rivalry without addressing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The two first appeared in Thor (2011) as the sons of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), but quickly became antagonists when Loki tried to take over Asgard and (later on) Earth. Despite their issues, the brothers shared a begrudging alliance until Avengers: Infinity War, where Loki was murdered by Thanos (or at least, a variant of Loki).

When Loki premiered in 2021, fans had hoped that they might get a reunion between the brothers. That didn’t happen, and with season 2 on the horizon, fans are yet again hopeful that Thor could reunite with his brother. The creatives behind the series have been asked about a Thor appearance, and it seems as if they aren’t exactly writing off the idea.

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Kevin Wright was asked about Loki rejoining the larger world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Right now, Loki may have kicked off Kang’s (Jonathan Majors) storyline in the Marvel universe, but the show itself pretty much exists in its own space. For Wright, he instantly brought it back to Thor for Loki, as we all do.

“That’s the hope. I don’t want to — yeah. I think the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we’re telling,” Wright told Variety. “But for that meeting to really be fulfilling, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that’s been the goal of these two seasons.”

A fresh start with the brothers

This version of Loki doesn’t have the same relationship with Thor that the Loki in Avengers: Infinity War did. This variant didn’t experience Ragnarok, Thanos’s invasion, or the Snap. He is just the 2012 Loki who used his pain to bring chaos to New York Cirty. But this Loki variant has grown so much since then. He knows what he is capable of and he’s growing from there. This Loki’s relationship with Thor will be an interesting change in their dynamic as brothers.

For so much of their relationship, Thor and Loki struggled. Mainly because of Loki’s own insecurities within his relationship with his adoptive family. This version of Loki that we have in Loki has been more willing to work on himself. How will this Lokie react to seeing Thor again? Or Odin and Frigga? That’s something that does interest me as a fan of these characters.

It’s just exciting to know that they’re interested in bringing the brothers back together and hopefully, we get to see them reunited at some point. Seeing this particular Loki with the Thor we know and love (and potentially as an uncle to Love)? That’s going to be an interesting dynamic, and I can’t wait to see how they balance each other out.

(via Variety, featured image: Walt Disney Motion Pictures Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]