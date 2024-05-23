We’re Gonna Need a Tequila, STAT! ‘The Good Doctor’ Is Officially Off Duty

The ABC medical drama The Good Doctor has been a staple of network TV since it premiered on September 25, 2017. The story of a young doctor with autism who evolves personally while saving lives aired for seven seasons, but sadly, all good things must come to an end.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) was the first to notice a South Korean show called The Good Doctor and obtain the rights for his own production company in 2015. He shopped the show around and nearly made a deal with CBS before settling at ABC, which ordered a full 18-episode season in May 2017. David Shore and Liz Friedman are co-showrunners and Kim is an executive producer for the show.

The main character, Dr. Shaun Murphy, is portrayed by Freddie Highmore. His performance has been widely praised, and he has a knack for bringing low-key humor to the role as his character grows and learns over the course of 126 episodes. The plot follows Shaun as he journeys from Casper, Wyoming to escape a difficult past and take a job as a surgical resident. He works at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California, where he interacts with a large ensemble of doctors, patients, and love interests. Audiences enjoyed watching Shaun go from a young, inexperienced resident to a savvy and successful surgeon with friends and a family.

The finale

Spoilers ahead!

The Good Doctor returned for a seventh season on February 20, 2024. Showrunners were told ahead of time that this would likely be the last season, so they were able to wrap up several storylines in the shortened 10-episode run. In the finale, which aired on May 21, 2024, Dr. Murphy tried to save two people close to his heart: his friend Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), who returned to the show after a three-season absence, and his father figure and mentor Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff).

Ultimately, Dr. Glassman sacrificed himself for the sake of the younger doctor’s career, yet his passing still managed to send an uplifting and hopeful message. The characters came full circle from the pilot episode, and it’s nice to see personal and professional growth play out on screen. In the final moments, Shaun honors “Glassy” while delivering a TED Talk. The names of all the patients they’ve helped over the years scroll on the screen, and despite the sadness of losing a major character, it’s a moving and fitting tribute to a show that often packed an emotional wallop.

The doctor is out

Fans were saddened to see the end of The Good Doctor after seven seasons, but the good news that the entire series is available to stream on Hulu!

