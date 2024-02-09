Could We See a Rick and Negan Face Off Once More?

The Walking Dead has slowly been getting bigger with the introduction of its spinoff shows. Now, fans want to know: Can we see a cross over between The Ones Who Live and Dead City to bring Rick and Negan back together? Could their past come back to haunt them?

The Ones Who Live is preparing to reunite fans with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) but the show also is the third in a series of spinoffs that we’ve now seen with our favorite characters from the flagship show. (Other spinoffs also exist but Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and The Ones Who Live are the stories directly following the original show’s end.)

With these series bringing us new stories of Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus), fans do want to know if we can see crossovers between them all, now including Rick and Michonne from The Ones Who Live. For co-creator Scott M. Gimple, he said at the Los Angeles premiere for the new series that he does hope it might happen in the future.

“There are so many things with this universe that I plan and put together, but I also know that God laughs, and you have to pivot to something else,” Gimple said. “I absolutely have been working towards that and hoping towards that, but we’ll see what happens. It might be a version of it that no one expects.”

So there’s hope that Negan and Rick, two enemies who never did quite like each other, could come face to face once again. For now, I am excited to see the promised love story that Gurira has said that The Ones Who Live brings to fans.

We need a bit of love in the world

With so many stories to tell in the flagship show, we had little time to really spend with Rick and Michonne and their love. But now that The Ones Who Live is promising to focus completely on them as characters, fans have had hope we’ll see more of their dynamic, and now Danai Gurira is promising us a love story at the heart of the show.

When talking with Variety, Gurira promised that the show was an “ultimate love story,” which is, I think, what many of us fans are hoping for. “This is the ultimate love story; this is the apocalypse meets an epic love story, and we didn’t really get a lot of space for that in the mothership because there were so many other stories going on at the same time, but this story is all about, does love win out in this world?”

Finally getting more of their love in our lives is exciting, and maybe after we see exactly how The Ones Who Live plays out, we can get more of an idea of what a crossover event would look like. For now, I’m just excited to see Rick and Michonne on my television screen once more.

