CoHorts Might Have to Wait a While for ‘It Ends With Us’ Netflix Release

Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestseller of the same name, it is fair to suggest It Ends With Us is one of the most anticipated romance films of 2024.

Starring Blake Lively and directed by Justin Baldoni, the film opens in theaters on August 9, 2024. For viewers looking forward to watching the movie from the comfort of their homes through streaming, they might have to wait for a while as a window for the Netflix release hasn’t been disclosed. Movies usually play in theaters in a month or two, depending on their box-office performance, following which they are made available to stream.

The distribution partner for It Ends With Us, Sony, entered into a multiyear, exclusive first pay window licensing deal with Netflix in 2021, which allowed the streamer to have Sony releases as a part of their catalog. The deal included movies from Sony’s 2022 slate onward, including titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Bullet Train, and Anyone but You.

The movie follows Lily Bloom (Lively), a young woman with a difficult past who moves to a new city after a tragedy back home. She falls in love and gets into a relationship with a neurosurgeon named Ryle (Justin Baldoni), who turns out to be an abuser, reminding Lily of her father’s terrible behavior towards her mother. To make matters complicated, she later runs into her high school love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), leaving Lily to make a difficult choice between the two men.

Lively, Baldoni, and Sklenar are joined by Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton, Isabela Ferrer, and Alex Neustadter in terms of the cast list. Christy Hall has penned the adaptation, with Columbia Pictures producing in tandem with Wayfarer Studios and Saks Pictures. The theatrical release date of the film has been moved twice, as it was scheduled to release earlier on February 9, 2024, and then on June 21, 2024.

It Ends With Us is Lively’s second major acting credit this year, after John Krasinski’s IF. She will be next seen in the currently untitled A Simple Favor sequel, which is expected to release in 2025.

