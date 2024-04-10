Here’s Why Everyone Is Confused About an E.T. Sequel

Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece sci-fi film E.T. is regarded as one of the best movies of all time, as it was able to woo both audiences and critics despite being initially turned down for lack of commercial potential.

Recently, a Facebook page named “YODA BBY ABY” posted an announcement for the sequel of to the acclaimed film, something the fans have been awaiting for decades. The post has 169K reactions and 33K comments, clearly drawing fans’ attention. However, unfortunately, that post is a sham, and there are no plans of an E.T. sequel coming out any soon. That also put to rest all the rumors regarding the cast or crew for the movie.

The plot described in the Facebook post is about Elliot and Gertie’s quest to save the Earth from “ecological collapse and a universe-wide conspiracy,” along with E.T. It also mentions Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas’ return, with a release date set in summer 2025.

“YODA BBY ABY” is a satirical page that keeps posting similar fake updates regarding films and TV shows, the recent post about a Heisenberg film being in the works is another example. There have never been any concrete talks about Steven Spielberg or any other director working on a prospective sequel to the sci-fi classic, and it looks like it’s going to stay that way for some time.

The next film Steven Spielberg is working on is titled Bullitt, a cop-drama starring 12-time Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper. Fresh off Maestro’s success, Bullitt reunites the creative quartet of Spielberg, Cooper, Josh Singer, and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Singer will work on the screenplay, while Krieger is one of the producers on the film. The movie will follow a different story from the 1968 Steve McQueen thriller, which starred the yesteryear superstar as a San Francisco cop hot on the trail of a mobster.

E.T. is available to watch on Vudu, and interested viewers can also buy or rent it on Google Play Store, YouTube, and Apple TV.

(featured image: Universal Studios)

