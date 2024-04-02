Here’s the Truth Behind Those ‘Breaking Bad’ ‘Heisenberg’ Movie Rumors

There is a new rumor doing the rounds on Facebook involving Breaking Bad, and it suggests that Bryan Cranston will be starring in a movie called Heisenberg. Right off the bat, this rumor is completely baseless, despite what its reach (83k likes and 54k comments) suggests.

The Facebook post also outlines a fake plot, suggesting this film will be a continuation of the events that fans caught in the Breaking Bad finale. However, one quick look at the post history of the page will give you a clue about the legitimacy of the reports it comes up with. The Facebook page is titled “YODA BBY ABY” and has a plethora of fake movie and TV show related posts.

If you actually want to watch Bryan Cranston on the big screen, your best chance would be to catch a screening of Kung Fu Panda 4 (if it’s still playing in a theater near you). The Malcom in the Middle actor stars as Li Shan, who is the father of the protagonist, Po (Jack Black). The Mike Mitchell-Stephanie Ma Stine co-directed film got an American release on March 8.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were last seen reprising their roles from the hit AMC show in a Super Bowl commercial in February 2023, and there has been no new news of the duo reuniting anytime soon. The most recent Breaking Bad related project to come out was El Camino, the movie chronicling the events of Jesse Pinkman’s life following the last episode of the show.

Breaking Bad is considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time, with the series gaining a cult following after ending its run. The writing, direction, and performances are now weighed as the gold standard in television, and the number of Emmys the Vince Gilligan-directed show won reflects that. Its spinoff prequel series, Better Call Saul, has also earned considerable plaudits. Better Call Saul ended its run in August 2022 after six seasons, and fans since then have been patiently waiting for new announcements around the IP.

